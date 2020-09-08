Market Overview:

The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market was valued at USD 5.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% from 2017 to 2025.

An Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) consist of a variety of computer-controlled systems for automatically placing and retrieving loads from defined storage locations. This system has the ability to sort, sequence, buffer, and store a wide range of goods into virtually unlimited destinations. Benefits of ASRS include – enhances inventory control and tracking, greater flexibility, easily replaceable, decreased downtime, reduces labor cost, and increases space utilization.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059805

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emergence of new technologies such as mid load and pallet shuttle

1.2 Growth in automated material handling market and improved employee productivity

1.3 Enhancement in supply chain efficiency and productivity

1.4 Adoption of real-time inventory control

1.5 Less space and labor utilization enabled by the adoption of new automation technologies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High capital investments

2.2 Growing risk of equipment malfunction

2.3 Technical complexities for the operational processes

Market Segmentation:

The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is segmented on the function, type, vertical, and region.

1. Function:

1.1 Distribution

1.2 Storage

1.3 Assembly

1.4 Kitting

1.5 Order Picking

2. By Type:

2.1 Mid Load

2.2 Vertical Lift Module

2.3 Autostore

2.4 Unit Load

2.5 Mini Load

2.6 Carousel

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Healthcare

3.2 Metals & Heavy Machinery

3.3 Automotive

3.4 Semiconductor & Electronics

3.5 E-Commerce

3.6 Chemicals

3.7 Aviation

3.8 Food & Beverages

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SSI Schaefer Group

2. Knapp AG

3. Kardex Group

4. Mecalux S.A.

5. System Logistics Corporation

6. Beumer Group

7. Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg

8. Daifuku Co., Ltd

9. Murata Machinery, Ltd.

10. TGW Logistics Group GmbH

11. Swisslog Holding AG

12. Vanderlande Industries BV

13. Bastian Solutions, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059805

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609