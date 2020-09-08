Digital English Language Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The APAC digital English language learning market accounted for US$ 1,678.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 5,974.6 Mn by 2027.

Digital transformation is has influenced the Asia Pacific educational sector heavily in the recent years. Australia and China are the most prominent countries to implement digital education in schools, and universities which include English language learning. However, China and South Korea leads the APAC digital English language learning market. India on the other hand has recently implemented several initiatives to boost the digital education in the country under the initiative “Digital India”. Additionally, the penetration of internet has spurred the demand for e-learning in the country, which is also impacting positively on the APAC digital English language learning market in the recent scenario. Also the availability of the online examinations and scrutinizing individual English proficiency has also gained popularity in the Asia Pacific countries.

Some of the key players Analysis in Digital English Language Learning Market: Babbel, Busuu Ltd, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II, Duolingo, EF education first, ELSA, Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Macmillan (Springer Nature), McGraw-Hill Education, Mondly, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Transparent Language, VIPKID, Voxy, Worddive Ltd

