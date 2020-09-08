Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Dental Biomaterials Market. The report analyzes the global dental biomaterial markets by Type (Bone Graft, Membrane, Tissue Regeneration), By Bone Graft Dental Biomaterial Type (Allograft, Xenograft, Synthetic Bone, Others), By End Users (Hospital, Dental Clinics & Laboratories, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Mexico). The report analyses the dental biomaterial market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023

According to research report “Global Dental Biomaterials Market – By Type (Bone Graft, Membranes, Tissue Regeneration), By Bone Graft Material Type (Allograft, Xenograft, Synthetic, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinic & Laboratories, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023”, global dental biomaterial market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.92 % during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of bone graft dental biomaterial witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of dental disorders, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising number of hospitals. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global dental biomaterials market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include Well developed healthcare infrastructure, stringent policy and regulation regarding manufacturing of dental biomaterials, rising number of surgical procedures in the region.

The report titled “Global Dental Biomaterials Market – By Type (Bone Graft, Membranes, Tissue Regeneration), By Bone Graft Material Type (Allograft, Xenograft, Synthetic, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinic & Laboratories, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Dental Biomaterial Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global dental biomaterials. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Dental Biomaterials Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Dental Biomaterials Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type – Bone Graft, Membrane, Tissue Regeneration

By Bone Graft Type – Allograft, Xenograft, Synthetic, Others

By End User – Hospitals, Dental Clinics &Laboratories, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Mexico (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porte’s Five Forces Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – 3M,Danaher, Biomatlante, BioHorizons, Zimmer Biomet, Geistlich Pharma, Straumann

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

