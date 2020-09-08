Laxative market are the agents which either increase/stimulate bowel movement or loosen stools. They help in accelerate intestinal transit, which speed up the movement of digestive tract to stimulate bowel movement. Laxative is used for treating constipation, a condition characterized by difficult, infrequent and sometime painful bowel movement.

Laxative market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of constipation worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Growing cases of constipation and gastric disorders will drive the laxative market. Adaption of unhealthy lifestyle, presence of chronic gastric diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome & crohn’s disease and family history with gastric diseases will also boost up the laxative market growth. Moreover, easily availability of OTC drugs for constipation and rising prevalence of obesity which is the major factor for the constipation is also enhancing the laxative market. However, laxatives are present in market from long time due to this lack of innovative drugs and treatment and side effect were not taken into consideration which is troublesome condition itself may hamper the laxative market.

The laxative market is segmented on the basis of type, source, indication, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of dosage form, the laxative market is segmented into tablets, capsules, powder, liquids & gels, suppositories and others On the basis of source, the laxative market is segmented into herbal, semi synthetic and synthetic On the basis of distribution channel, the laxative market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others On the basis of type, the laxative market is segmented into osmotic laxatives, stimulant laxatives, bulk laxatives and others On the basis of indication, the laxative market is segmented into constipation and others Route of administration segment of laxative market is segmented into oral, rectal and others On the basis of end-users, the laxative market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

Laxative market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Laxative market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to laxative market.

The major players covered in the laxative market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Procter & Gamble, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, WOCKHARDT, Lannett Company Inc., and Fresenius Kabi AG among others.

