The global Patient Lateral Transfer Market was valued at USD 180 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 383.89 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.78% from 2017 to 2025.

Due to regulations and stringent laws in patient as well as caregiver’s safety, manual transfer of patients is considered a potent problem. Patient Lateral Transfer market aims on eliminating the mentioned risks and provide a safe healthcare service.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High Risk of injuries to caregivers during handling patients manually

1.2 Efforts being taken towards minimal use of manual patient handling

1.3 More comfort for severe and special condition patients

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Shortage of trained Caregivers

Market Segmentation:

The Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market is segmented on the basis ofproduct, extraction method, application, and region.

1. Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, by Product:

1.1 Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses

1.2 Sliding Sheets

1.3 Accessories

2. Air- Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, By Type

2.1 Regular Mattresses

2.2 Split-Leg Mattresses

2.3 Half Mattresses

3. Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses, By Usage

3.1 Single-Patient Use

3.2 Reusable

4. Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Getinge AB

2. Hovertech International

3. Airpal, Inc

4. Stryker Corporation

5. Sizewise

6. Patient Positioning System LLC

7. Medline Industries, Inc

8. EZ Way, Inc

9. Mcauley Medical, Inc

10. Air-Matt, Inc

11. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

12. Scan Medical

13. Haines Medical

14. Samarit Medical AG

15. Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

