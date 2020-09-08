2020 September, Magarpatta SEZ, Pune, “ReportsnReports”, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on Global Aviation Lubricants Market The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Aviation Lubricants Market to figure out and study market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by Top key players.

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Aviation Lubricants Market and what the future holds for it. The published report is designed using a vigorous and thorough research methodology and ReportsnReports is also known for its data accuracy and granular market reports.

“Increasing demand for air travel and increasing fleet size are driving the aviation lubricants market”

The global aviation lubricants market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors, such as the increased demand for air travel and fleet size growth by airlines worldwide.

The COVID-19 has taken a colossal toll on the world’s economic activity with individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses having to adapt to the challenges of the crisis. Air travel restrictions across various regions for both domestic and international flights have led to inactive fleets across the globe. Like many other sectors, the aviation lubricants market is also heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The two major factors which led to the decline in the lubricants market was the sudden drop in crude oil prices impacting the overall supply chain of the petroleum products and the decline in demand for aviation consumables such as lubricants and jet fuel due to temporary restrictions on air travel across the globe. Various stakeholders such as raw material providers, lubricant manufacturers, government agencies, lubricant suppliers, distributors, retailers, aircraft & engine manufacturers, and MRO companies are impacted significantly due to the slowdown of transportation, border closures, and increase in the number of inactive fleets.

“Based on the end-user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to lead the aviation lubricants market in 2020”

Based on end user type, the aviation lubricants market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall market in 2020. Lubricants are replenished frequently, depending on the operating hours of the aircraft. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aircraft fleet of emerging economies in the commercial and military aviation sectors.

“Based on the platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on the platform, the aviation lubricants market is segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, and business & general aviation. The commercial aviation segment of the aviation lubricants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of aircraft orders for military aviation globally.

“Based on application, the engine segment of the aviation lubricants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020”

Based on the application, the aviation lubricants market is segmented into engines, hydraulic systems, landing gear, airframe, and others. The engine segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020. The demand for advanced engine oils is increasing in this application as powerful and advanced turbofan engines are being introduced in the market.

“North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricants market in 2020, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

North America is estimated to lead the aviation lubricants market in 2020. Major aircraft and aircraft engine manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Pratt and Whitney (US), are present in the region and thus generate high demand for aviation lubricants. North America is projected to lead the aviation lubricants market during the forecast period as the region has the largest military and commercial aircraft fleet in the world. The aviation lubricants market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for air travel and growing fleets in the region. The growth in air passenger traffic in the Asia Pacific has resulted in increased demand for new aircraft, which is boosting the growth of the Asia Pacific aviation lubricants market.

The break-up of profile of primary participants in the aviation lubricants market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25% By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 25%

C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 25% By Region: North America – 60%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, South America– 5%, and Middle East & Africa – 5%

Major companies profiled in the report include Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), ExxonMobil (US), Total (France), Lukoil (Russia), Phillips 66 (US), Nyco (France), Rocol (UK), Lanxess (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), and The Chemours Company (US) among others.

The global Aviation Lubricants Market is expected to witness a promising growth in the next few years. The rising level of competition among the leading players and the rising focus on the development of new products are likely to offer promising growth opportunities throughout the forecast period. The research study on the global Aviation Lubricants Market offers a detailed overview, highlighting the key aspects that are expected to enhance the growth of the market in the near future. The key segmentation and the competitive landscape of the market have also been mentioned at length in the research study.

This report studies the Aviation Lubricants Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Aviation Lubricants Market by product type and applications/end industries. These details further contain a basic summary of the company, merchant profile, and the product range of the company in question. The report analyzes data regarding the proceeds accrued, product sales, gross margins, price patterns, and news updates relating to the company.

The report helps to identify the main Aviation Lubricants Market players. It assists in analyzing Aviation Lubricants Market competitive environment, including company overview, company total revenue, market opportunities, value, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product details. The study also reveals the sales, revenue and market share for each market player included in this report for the period of 2015-2020. It also helps to ascertain the growth drivers and future prospects for the forecast timeline.

Conclusively, this report is a one stop reference point for the industrial stakeholders to get Aviation Lubricants Market forecast of till 2025. This report helps to know the estimated market size, market status, future development, growth opportunity, challenges, growth drivers of by analyzing the historical overall data of the considered market segments.

