The “Global Gantry Robot Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of gantry robot market with detailed market segmentation by number of axes, payload, application, and geography. The global gantry robot market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gantry robot market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Gantry robots are also known as Cartesian or linear robots. They consist of a manipulator mounted onto an overhead system that enables movement across a horizontal plane. Gantry robots are usually employed to perform pick and place jobs. However, these are also popular in welding and other applications. The Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for the vendors during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of automation and industrialization in the region.

The global gantry robot market is segmented on the basis of number of axes, payload, and application. Based on number of axes, the market is segmented as one, two, three, and four. On the basis of the payload, the market is segmented as less than 50 Kg, 51-350 Kg, and more than 350 Kg. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as welding and soldering, assembling and disassembling, handling, dispensing, processing, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Bosch Rexroth AG

2. Cimcorp Oy

3. Gudel Group AG

4. IAI America, Inc.

5. Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

6. Macron Dynamics Inc.

7. Nordson Corporation

8. Omron Corporation

9. Sage Automation Inc.

10. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global gantry robot market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The gantry robot market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting gantry robot market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gantry robot market in these regions.

