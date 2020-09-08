DIGITIZATION IN LOGISTICS SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET 2020 GROWTH ANALYSIS, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2027 BY TOP KEY PLAYERS – ACCENTURE, ADVANTECH CO. LTD, COGNIZANT, CAPGEMINI, HEXAWARE, IBM CORPORATION

Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The digitization in logistics supply chainmarket was valued at US$ 11,794.24million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23,607.06million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Developing countries in the world are experiencing rapid industrialization, which mainly results in the rise in number of manufacturing facilities. Various multinational companies have their manufacturing plants in several developing countries. The expansion of multinational companies to these countries generates substantial demand for strong internet capabilities to streamline numerous operations. The logistics and supply chain are among the key industries in any country, and due to the fast maturation of digital technologies in theseindustries, the demand for the same is escalating in developing countries. This supports the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in developing countries. IoT-enabled processes boost task efficiency and reduce accidents. In addition, the IoT enables real-time monitoring, tracking, and tracing for both international and domestic transit, thereby offering higher levels of visibility to the service providers and customers into logistics.

Some of the key players Analysis in Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market: Accenture, Advantech Co. Ltd, Cognizant, Capgemini, Hexaware, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consulting Services Limited, Wipro Ltd

GLOBAL DIGITIZATION IN LOGISTICS SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET RESEARCH REPORT

A detailed segmentation analysis of the market is done on producers, regions, type and applications in the report.

On the basis of geographically, the market report covers data points for multiple geographies such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central& South America

Analysis of the market:

Other important factors studied in this report include demand and supply dynamics, industry processes, import & export scenario, R&D development activities, and cost structures. Besides, consumption demand and supply figures, cost of production, gross profit margins, and selling price of products are also estimated in this report.

Predominant Questions Answered in This Report Are:

Which segments will perform well in the Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market over the forecasted years?

In which markets companies should authorize their presence?

What are the forecasted growth rates for the market?

What are the long-lasting defects of the industry?

How share market changes their values by different manufacturing brands?

What are the qualities and shortcomings of the key players?

What are the major end results and effects of the five strengths study of industry?

All leading manufacturers included in this report take care of expanding operations in regions.

Table of contents:

Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Global Market Research Report 2020

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain by Country

6 Europe Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain by Country

8 South America Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain by Countries

10 Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Segment by Type

11 Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Segment by Application

12 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

