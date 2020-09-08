According to Market Study Report, Geomarketing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Geomarketing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Geomarketing Market size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 32.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period.This report spread across 291 Pages, Profiling 34 Companies and Supported with 378 Tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Geomarketing Market:

IBM (US)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Adobe (US)

Salesforce (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

ESRI (US)

Qualcomm (US)

HERE (US)

Xtremepush (Dublin)

Software AG (Germany)

Plot Projects (Netherlands)

MobileBridge (Noor Holland)

Saksoft (India)

HYP3R (US)

Reveal Mobile (US)

Galigeo (France)

Navigine (US)

CleverTap (US)

Airship (US)

Bluedot Innovation (US)

Rover (US)

LocationGuru (India)

Foursquare (US)

Brillio(US)

Purple Wifi (UK)

GeoMoby (Australia)

Carto (US)

Quuppa (Finland)

Cloud deployment mode is used deploying geomarketing applications and software. It is becoming a growing practice for organizations to choose cloud based services for geomarketing and location based analytics. With the flexibility provided by these services, more organizations are choosing geomarketing solutions based on cloud hence, it is expected to grow faster during coming 5 years.

SMEs are expected to adopt geomarketing to enhance agility and boost the development of modern marketing strategies in the SMEs segment. SMEs face a greater resource crunch than large enterprises and require advanced methods to adopt geomarketing which is also expected to drive the growth of the overall geomarketing market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

By Region: North America – 38%,Europe– 40%, APAC– 21%,and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%

