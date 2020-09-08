According to Market Study Report, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3615836

The FACTS Market is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 Billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 180 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 180 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market:

Abb (Hitachi)

Rongxin Power Engineering Ltd (Rxpe)

General Electric (Ge)

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

American Superconductor

Infineon

Nr Electric

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Ingeteam Power Technology

FACTS devices are employed across the world to cater to high power quality and network reliability needs. This has led to an increased demand for STATCOM. STATCOM is a power electronic device that uses communicated devices such as GTO and IGBT to regulate reactive power flow through a power network, thereby increasing the stability of a power network.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3615836

Shunt compensation is used for various applications such as voltage stabilization, dynamic reactive power control, increased transmission capacity, power oscillation damping, higher transient stability, system voltage balance maintenance, reduced transmission losses, and voltage control.

The FACTS market in 2020 is expected to witness a decline due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has significantly affected the growth of the construction & engineering industry. Many hardware manufactures are witnessing shortage of labor, which consequently has hampered the production.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 –20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%,and Directors– 30% and Others – 35%

By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 25%,APAC– 20% and ROW– 15%

Competitive Landscape of Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis Of Key Players In Flexible Ac Transmission System Market

3 Competitive Situations And Trends

3.1 Product Developments

3.2 Agreements

3.3 Collaboration

3.4 Contracts

3.5 Divestments

3.6 Expansion

3.7 Partnerships

3.8 Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies

Any Doubt or Need Customization Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3615836