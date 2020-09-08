According to Market Study Report, Starter Cultures Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Starter Cultures Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Starter Cultures Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value. This report spread across 158 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 220 Tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Starter Cultures Market:

Hansen (Denmark)

DSM (Netherlands)

DuPont (US)

Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria)

Sacco SRL (Italy)

Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL (Italy)

Biochem SRL (Italy)

Dalton Biotecnologie SRL (Italy)

THT S.A. (Belgium)

CSK Food (Netherlands)

IGEA SRL (Italy)

Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US)

Bioprox (France)

Benny Impex. (US)

ABsource Biologics (India)

Alliance India (India)

Lactina Ltd. (Bulgaria)

BDF Natural Ingredients (Spain)

GEM Cultures (US)

Kultured Wellness (Australia)

Benebios Inc. (US)

Binea (Canada)

Biolacter Inc. (Italy)

Dairy & dairy based segment are most dominating segment by application, for starter cultures market. This is attributed to the increasing production and consumption of fermented diary-based products across the world. A starter culture is majorly applicable in cheese production, wherein these cultures help attain uniform production, along with improvement in flavor and texture.

The multi-strain mix of the composition are dominating the market for starter cultures. Multi-strain mix starter cultures have an advantage over single strain cultures since fermentation will continue in the presence of a bacteriophage that specifically attacks a single strain. These starter cultures are composed using different microorganisms that have complementary properties.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Value Chain: Supply side – 52% and Demand side – 48%

By Designation: C Level- 36%,D Level–33%, and Others–31%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 36%, Europe – 30%,North America- 20%, and Middle East & Africa- 14%

Competitive Landscape of Starter Cultures Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Revenue Analysis Of Top Three Market Players

4 Covid-19 Specific Company Response

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Acquisitions

