Millets are small-seeded grasses widely grown across the world as cereal crops or grains for fodder and human food. Various types of millet crops such as sorghum, finger millet, pearl millet, barnyard millet, proso millet, and little millet are grown across the globe. These crops are grown in semiarid tropical regions as they are highly drought tolerant in nature. For centuries, millets have served as a major staple food in Asia and Africa. Millets are no gluten food and are rich in nutrients such as copper, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese. The rich nutritional content in millets helps in maintaining a healthy life. Millets are an ideal food for people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart diseases. Millets are rich in fiber, which helps in digestion and can relieve bowel issues. Regular consumption of millets helps in preventing gastrointestinal problems and other diseases related to kidney and liver. The largest share of the breakfast food segment is attributed to the increasing demand for fiber-rich and gluten-free food products among health-conscious consumers.

Top Key Player:

Just Organik,Earthon Products Pvt Ltd,Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd,Pristine Organics Pvt Ltd,Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd.,DharaniFaMCooP Ltd,Dharmapuri District Minor Millet Farmer Producer Company Limited,Janadhanya,SahajaSamrudha Organic Producer Company Ltd (SSOPCL),Viruthai Millets Farmer Producer Company Ltd. (VMFPCL)

APAC comprises developed and developing countries such as the China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea including others. India accounts for the largest share in the millets market. The millets companies in this region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes and product portfolio to meet the rising demand from beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery, and bakery producers. Many domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in APAC. The region mainly supports the growth of the millets market through effective food manufacturing sector and flexible trade policies. The steady growth of millets production in APAC is fuelled by constant demand for millets from retailers and an efficient supply chain.

ASIA PACIFIC MILLETS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Millets Market – By Product

Tortilla

Naan

Pita

Others

Asia Pacific Millets Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Bakeries

Convenience Store

Others

