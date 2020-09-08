The growth of the is driven by factors such as the changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness with rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of skin and hair problems in the Europe region. Whereas, undesirable side effects of beauty devices and availability cheaper beauty products likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Beauty devices are made and sold for the purpose of enhancing the physical attractiveness of users. These devices come in handy and are very useful for the cosmetic usage area including skin related issues, such as acne, wrinkles and scars usage areas among others.
Top Key Player:
NuFACE,L’OREAL GROUP,Procter & Gamble,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Panasonic Corporation,TRIA BEAUTY,FOREO,YA-MAN LTD,ZIIP,Silk’n,Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.,MTG Co., Ltd
Increasing work hours and changing lifestyle have contributed to rising levels of stress, resulting in several issues on outward appearance, especially on the skin and hair with fastening of the aging process of skin and increase in hair related issues. Also, the increasing level of pollution shows detrimental effects on an individual’s physical appearance. These issues can be controlled with the use of derma roller and blue light devices for acne. Customers have continued to show keen interest in experiencing beauty and wellness services to rejuvenate their skin. Thus, international grooming products and services at home have gained popularity to a great extent.
The increasing use of beauty devices in Europe is expected to drive beauty devices market the growing medical devices industry in the country create a lucrative opportunity and the presence of an established market for beauty devices.
Mexico EUROPE BEAUTY DEVICES– MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe Beauty Devices Market – By Device Type
Hair Removal Devices
Cleansing Devices
Acne Devices
Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices
Hair Growth Devices
Skin Dermal Rollers
Rejuvenation Devices
Others
Europe Beauty Devices Market – By Usage Area
Salon
Home
Spa
Europe Beauty Devices Market – By Distribution Channel
Retail
E-commerce
Europe Beauty Devices Market – By Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
