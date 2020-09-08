The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flour, water, and salt are the main ingredients used for making flatbread. Rising consumer awareness regarding health is propelling the demand for healthy, flatbread products such as low fat and sugar, favoring the flatbread market. Additionally, factors such as consumer awareness of health issues, higher personal incomes, a greater focus on fitness, and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for healthy flatbread products. Major producers in the flatbread market are constantly focusing on introducing flatbread products that are rich in nutrients to attract a new consumer segment in developed countries.

Top Key Player:

California Lavash,Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V,Kontos Foods Inc.,KRONOS,Associated British Foods plc,Cargill, Incorporated,Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A,Aryzta AG,Rich Products Corporation,Britannia Industries

The consumers in developed countries, such as the US, and Canada, are becoming more health-conscious owing to limitless access to online information. This has positively affected the growth of businesses looking to flatbread market. Health-conscious consumers are more likely to look for specific information associated with the food products they are purchasing. Rising consumer awareness regarding health is propelling the demand for healthy, flatbread products such as low fat and sugar. Additionally, factors such as consumer awareness of health issues, higher personal incomes, a greater focus on fitness, and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for healthy flatbread products. Major producers in the market are constantly focusing on introducing flatbread products that are rich in nutrients to attract a new consumer segment in developed countries.

ASIA PACIFIC FLATBREAD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Flatbread Market – By Product

Tortilla

Naan

Pita

Others

Asia Pacific Flatbread Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Bakeries

Convenience Store

Others

