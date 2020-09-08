The growth of the is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing elderly population. However, risk associated with apheresis are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are likely to remain the most significant cause of morbidity and death across the world. The CVDs are the diseases of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. Some of the major lifestyle factors which lead to cardiovascular disease and difficulties are use of tobacco, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Top Key Player:

Medica SPA,Terumo Corporation,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA,Asahi Kasei Corporation,Haemonetics Corporation,HemaCare Corporation,KANEKA MEDIX CORPORATION,Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.,medicap clinic GmbH

The growth of the is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing elderly population. However, risk associated with apheresis are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are likely to remain the most significant cause of morbidity and death across the world. The CVDs are the diseases of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. Some of the major lifestyle factors which lead to cardiovascular disease and difficulties are use of tobacco, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Whereas, the other risk factors for cardiovascular diseases are high blood pressure, diabetes, increased level of cholesterol levels. CVDs are among the leading causes of death across the globe, it affects more people when compared with any other disease. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death across the world.

EUROPE APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

EUROPE APHERESIS EQUIPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Apheresis Machine

Disposable Apheresis Kits

By Technology

Membrane Separation

Centrifugation

By Procedure

Erythrocytapheresis

LDL-Apheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

By Therapeutic Area

Renal Diseases

Haematology

Neurology

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Blood Donation Centers

By Geography

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

