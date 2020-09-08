The growth of the is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing elderly population. However, risk associated with apheresis are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.
Top Key Player:
Medica SPA,Terumo Corporation,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA,Asahi Kasei Corporation,Haemonetics Corporation,HemaCare Corporation,KANEKA MEDIX CORPORATION,Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.,medicap clinic GmbH
The growth of the is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing elderly population. However, risk associated with apheresis are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are likely to remain the most significant cause of morbidity and death across the world. The CVDs are the diseases of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. Some of the major lifestyle factors which lead to cardiovascular disease and difficulties are use of tobacco, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Whereas, the other risk factors for cardiovascular diseases are high blood pressure, diabetes, increased level of cholesterol levels. CVDs are among the leading causes of death across the globe, it affects more people when compared with any other disease. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death across the world.
EUROPE APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
Apheresis Machine
Disposable Apheresis Kits
By Technology
Membrane Separation
Centrifugation
By Procedure
Erythrocytapheresis
LDL-Apheresis
Leukapheresis
Photopheresis
Plasmapheresis
Plateletpheresis
By Therapeutic Area
Renal Diseases
Haematology
Neurology
Other Applications
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Blood Donation Centers
By Geography
Europe
U.K
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
