Asia Pacific Industrial Boilers Market for metals & mining is expected to witness an CAGR growth rate of 2.6% from 2019 to 2027

The growing economies of the region are fueling the growth in an array of sectors, such as the general industry, chemicals, and oil & gas. The region consists of many developing countries that are witnessing high growth in their industrial sectors. The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing and processing industries. Alongside China’s evolution into a high-skilled manufacturing hub, other developing countries such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam are attracting several businesses that are in a quest to relocate their low- to medium-skilled manufacturing facilities to the countries offering lower labor costs.

Top Key Player:

AC Boilers S.p.A.,Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.,Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited,Siemens AG,Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited,General Electric Company,Harbin Electric Company Limited,IHI Corporation,Thermax,Wood Group PLC

ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL BOILERS SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Industrial Boilers Market – By Type

Coal Boilers

Gas Boilers

Biomass Boilers

Solid Waste Boilers

Fluidized Bed Boilers

Others

Asia Pacific Industrial Boilers Market – By End-user Industry

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Others

Asia Pacific Industrial Boilers Market – By Country

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Rest of Asia Pacific

