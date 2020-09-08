Asia Pacific Industrial Boilers Market for metals & mining is expected to witness an CAGR growth rate of 2.6% from 2019 to 2027
The growing economies of the region are fueling the growth in an array of sectors, such as the general industry, chemicals, and oil & gas. The region consists of many developing countries that are witnessing high growth in their industrial sectors. The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing and processing industries. Alongside China’s evolution into a high-skilled manufacturing hub, other developing countries such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam are attracting several businesses that are in a quest to relocate their low- to medium-skilled manufacturing facilities to the countries offering lower labor costs.
Top Key Player:
AC Boilers S.p.A.,Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.,Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited,Siemens AG,Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited,General Electric Company,Harbin Electric Company Limited,IHI Corporation,Thermax,Wood Group PLC
ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL BOILERS SEGMENTATION
Asia Pacific Industrial Boilers Market – By Type
Coal Boilers
Gas Boilers
Biomass Boilers
Solid Waste Boilers
Fluidized Bed Boilers
Others
Asia Pacific Industrial Boilers Market – By End-user Industry
Food & Beverage
Pulp & Paper
Chemical
Metals & Mining
Others
Asia Pacific Industrial Boilers Market – By Country
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Indonesia
Vietnam
Thailand
Rest of Asia Pacific
