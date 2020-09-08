The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising cases of burn. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to negligence towards the use of wound irrigation solutions and lack of reimbursement in the region. Burn injuries are severe and most profound wounds that destroy all the layers of skin, as well as tendons, muscles, and bones. Sometimes, burns can lead to many complications, including infection and bone & joint problems. There are many different causes of severe injuries in children, such as hot water or other hot liquids, sunburn, and also due to electrical contact, fire, or chemicals. These incidents can cause permanent injury and scarring to the skin. The treatment for such conditions includes dressing, traditional products, extensive debriding (removal of necrotic tissues), skin grafts, and potentially physical therapy.
Top Key Player:
US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to increasing prevalence of diabetic mellitus (DM) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) in the region. Moreover, with an increase in the number of diabetic patients, a rise in complications associated are also anticipated to increase that will upsurge the market for wound irrigation solutions in the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.
NORTH AMERICA WOUND IRRIGATION SOLUTIONS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
Wetting Agents
Topical Agents
Antiseptics
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Homecare Facilities
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
