The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising cases of burn. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to negligence towards the use of wound irrigation solutions and lack of reimbursement in the region. Burn injuries are severe and most profound wounds that destroy all the layers of skin, as well as tendons, muscles, and bones. Sometimes, burns can lead to many complications, including infection and bone & joint problems. There are many different causes of severe injuries in children, such as hot water or other hot liquids, sunburn, and also due to electrical contact, fire, or chemicals. These incidents can cause permanent injury and scarring to the skin. The treatment for such conditions includes dressing, traditional products, extensive debriding (removal of necrotic tissues), skin grafts, and potentially physical therapy.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to increasing prevalence of diabetic mellitus (DM) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) in the region. Moreover, with an increase in the number of diabetic patients, a rise in complications associated are also anticipated to increase that will upsurge the market for wound irrigation solutions in the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA WOUND IRRIGATION SOLUTIONS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Wetting Agents

Topical Agents

Antiseptics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Facilities

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

