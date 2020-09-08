Global MRO Software Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global MRO Software market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The MRO Software Market in aviation is projected to grow from USD 6.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the MRO Software Market:

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

SAP SE (Germany)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Ramco Systems Limited (India)

IFS AB (Sweden)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Boeing (US)

Infor (US)

Trax (US)

Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland)

IBS Software (India)

Rusada (Switzerland)

Communications Software Limited (UK)

Flatirons Solutions Inc. (US)

Aviation Intertec Services (Canada)

BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Tracware Limited (UK)

FLY Online Tools (US)

Aerosoft Systems Inc. (US)

Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany)

GE Aviation (US)

Sopra Steria (France)

Based on pricing model, the subscription model segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Users of MRO software widely adopt the subscription model due to its advantages of low cost and flexibility of use. The upfront cost of subscription-based software is typically lower than that of the ownership model.

Based on end user, the MROs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. MROs share common functionalities, such as line maintenance, base maintenance, and component maintenance. Digitalization is a significant trend in the aviation MRO industry, due to which the demand for aviation MRO software is expected to grow from the MROs in this market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

…..And More