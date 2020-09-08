India Nurse Call Systems Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period 2023.

Factors that will contribute to grow for this region are population moving to assisted living facilities (ALF) and technological advancements in nurse calling system. Whereas, Increasing Dementia cases is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The facilities generally provide a home-like setting and are physically designed to promote the resident’s independence. The rapidly increasing aging population in Europe have fueled the demand for assisted living facilities (ALFs). Different factors that influence people to move to assisted living facilities are mostly people who are disable primarily physical, mainly stemming from chronic diseases common in old age. The socioeconomic status of residents is wide-ranging.

Top Key Player:

Ascom,Honeywell International Inc.,Siemens AG,AzureHealthcare,Intercall Systems Inc.,SCHRACK SECONET AG,STANLEY Healthcare,Critical Alert Systems.,Hill-Rom Services Inc.,Rauland-Borg Corporation

UK is anticipated to lead the adoptions of nurse call systems across the Europe region through the forecast period. The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due to the technological advancements in country. With technology advancing in the UK, the guidance needed is done to upgrade or purchase nurse call systems in the current environment. The UK Government regularly issues Health Technical Memorandums (HTMs), which aims to provide advice and guidance on the design, installation and operation of specialized building and engineering technology used in the delivery of healthcare. Among those HTMs, HTM 08-03 rules all hospital bedhead services, which includes the provision of nurse call systems, so all nurse call products marketed in the UK are required to comply the rule. Thus, UK is ahead in the nurse call systems in forecasted period and is likely to propel in the coming future.

EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

By End User

Hospitals,

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Others

By Country

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Hungary

Rest of Europe

