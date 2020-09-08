India Nurse Call Systems Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period 2023.
Factors that will contribute to grow for this region are population moving to assisted living facilities (ALF) and technological advancements in nurse calling system. Whereas, Increasing Dementia cases is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The facilities generally provide a home-like setting and are physically designed to promote the resident’s independence. The rapidly increasing aging population in Europe have fueled the demand for assisted living facilities (ALFs). Different factors that influence people to move to assisted living facilities are mostly people who are disable primarily physical, mainly stemming from chronic diseases common in old age. The socioeconomic status of residents is wide-ranging.
Top Key Player:
Ascom,Honeywell International Inc.,Siemens AG,AzureHealthcare,Intercall Systems Inc.,SCHRACK SECONET AG,STANLEY Healthcare,Critical Alert Systems.,Hill-Rom Services Inc.,Rauland-Borg Corporation
UK is anticipated to lead the adoptions of nurse call systems across the Europe region through the forecast period. The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due to the technological advancements in country. With technology advancing in the UK, the guidance needed is done to upgrade or purchase nurse call systems in the current environment. The UK Government regularly issues Health Technical Memorandums (HTMs), which aims to provide advice and guidance on the design, installation and operation of specialized building and engineering technology used in the delivery of healthcare. Among those HTMs, HTM 08-03 rules all hospital bedhead services, which includes the provision of nurse call systems, so all nurse call products marketed in the UK are required to comply the rule. Thus, UK is ahead in the nurse call systems in forecasted period and is likely to propel in the coming future.
EUROPE NURSE CALL SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Equipment
Integrated Communication Systems
Button Systems
Mobile Systems
Intercom Systems
By Technology
Wired Systems
Wireless Systems
By Application
Emergency Medical Alarms
Wanderer Control
Workflow Support
Others
By End User
Hospitals,
Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers
Clinics
Others
By Country
Europe
UK
Germany
Spain
Italy
France
Hungary
Rest of Europe
