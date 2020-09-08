The research reports on “Automotive Shielding Market” report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Automotive Shielding Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

The Global Automotive Shielding Market size is projected to grow from US$ 20.2 Billion in 2020 to US$ 24.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Shielding Market:

Tenneco Inc (US)

Laird (UK)

Henkel (Germany)

Dana Incorporated (US)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

3M (US)

Parker Hannifin (Chomerics) (US)

KGS KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES CO (Japan)

With advancements in technology, the number of electronic components in a vehicle has increased, which in turn has driven the market for automotive shielding. Electronics and embedded systems control various mechanical and electrical functions in a vehicle and thus play a vital role in automotive technology.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market in the automotive shielding market. The growth of the automotive shielding industry in this region can be attributed to technological advancements such as the use of high-mobility logistics trucks for their enhanced capabilities. Europe has stringent emission regulations to tack lerising emission levels.

