Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics

Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the market which provides the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

The report forecasts the global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2026. The report offers detailed coverage of the Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. And in this report, we analyze the global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].At the same time, we classify keywords according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries markets based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides a detailed profile and data information analysis of the leading Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics company.

Key Companies- Natera Illumina BGI Diagnosis Ariosa Diagnostics Quest Diagnostics Premaitha Health NIPD Genetics Labcorp Ravgen LifeCodexx TrovaGene Quest Diagnostics Berry Genomics

Market By Application Services Instrument

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics

1.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Overview

1.1.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Services

2.5 Instrument 3 Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospital

3.5 Personal

3.6 Other 4 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Natera

5.1.1 Natera Profile

5.1.2 Natera Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Natera Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Natera Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Natera Recent Developments

5.2 Illumina

5.2.1 Illumina Profile

5.2.2 Illumina Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Illumina Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Illumina Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Illumina Recent Developments

5.3 BGI Diagnosis

5.5.1 BGI Diagnosis Profile

5.3.2 BGI Diagnosis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 BGI Diagnosis Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 BGI Diagnosis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Ariosa Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.4 Ariosa Diagnostics

5.4.1 Ariosa Diagnostics Profile

5.4.2 Ariosa Diagnostics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Ariosa Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Ariosa Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Ariosa Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.5 Quest Diagnostics

5.5.1 Quest Diagnostics Profile

5.5.2 Quest Diagnostics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Quest Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.6 Premaitha Health

5.6.1 Premaitha Health Profile

5.6.2 Premaitha Health Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Premaitha Health Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Premaitha Health Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Premaitha Health Recent Developments

5.7 NIPD Genetics

5.7.1 NIPD Genetics Profile

5.7.2 NIPD Genetics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 NIPD Genetics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 NIPD Genetics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 NIPD Genetics Recent Developments

5.8 Labcorp

5.8.1 Labcorp Profile

5.8.2 Labcorp Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Labcorp Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Labcorp Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Labcorp Recent Developments

5.9 Ravgen

5.9.1 Ravgen Profile

5.9.2 Ravgen Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Ravgen Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Ravgen Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Ravgen Recent Developments

5.10 LifeCodexx

5.10.1 LifeCodexx Profile

5.10.2 LifeCodexx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 LifeCodexx Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 LifeCodexx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 LifeCodexx Recent Developments

5.11 TrovaGene

5.11.1 TrovaGene Profile

5.11.2 TrovaGene Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 TrovaGene Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 TrovaGene Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 TrovaGene Recent Developments

5.12 Quest Diagnostics

5.12.1 Quest Diagnostics Profile

5.12.2 Quest Diagnostics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Quest Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.13 Berry Genomics

5.13.1 Berry Genomics Profile

5.13.2 Berry Genomics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Berry Genomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Berry Genomics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Berry Genomics Recent Developments 6 North America Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics by Players and by Application

8.1 China Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Noninvasive Prenatal Diagnostics Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List