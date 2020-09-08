The research reports on “Optical Transceiver Market” report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Optical Transceiver Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

The Global Optical Transceiver Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2020 to US$ 9.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0%. This report spread across 167 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 106 tables and 46 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Optical Transceiver Market:

II-VI Incorporated (US)

FIT Hong Teng Limited (Taiwan)

Lumentum (US)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan)

Accelink (China)

Applied Optoelectronics (US)

Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan)

Innolight (China)

Mellanox (Israel)

NeoPhotonics (US)

Ciena (US)

Cisco (US)

Hisense Broadband (China)

Intel (US)

NEC (Japan)

Perle Systems (Canada)

Reflex Photonics (Canada)

Smart optics (Norway)

Solid Optics (US)

Source Photonics (US)

The optical transceiver market for multimode fiber is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to benefits offered by multimode fiber such as cost-efficiency, high speed, and bandwidth across shorter distances, larger fiber cores, and good alignment tolerances, among others.

Optical transceivers supporting data rates from 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100 Gbps are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for higher data transmission is mainly driving the growing demand for 100G, 200G, and 400G transceivers. With the advent of advanced technologies such as AI and 5G, there is an increased requirement for higher bandwidth, which is eventually necessary for data center applications.

