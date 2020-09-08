The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global IVD Infectious Disease market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global IVD Infectious Disease market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the IVD Infectious Disease market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, IVD Infectious Disease market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global IVD Infectious Disease market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global IVD Infectious Disease market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

IVD Infectious Disease Market Leading Players

Roche Diagnostics Abbott Laboratories Abbott Gen-Probe Becton Dickinson (BD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Siemens Healthcare Biomérieux Danaher Thermo Fisher Sysmex

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global IVD Infectious Disease market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

IVD Infectious Disease Segmentation by Product

Biochemical Diagnosis Immune Diagnosis Molecular Diagnosis Microbiological Diagnosis Urine Diagnosis Coagulation Diagnosis Other

IVD Infectious Disease Segmentation by Application

Personal Commercial Academic Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global IVD Infectious Disease market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global IVD Infectious Disease market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global IVD Infectious Disease market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global IVD Infectious Disease market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global IVD Infectious Disease market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global IVD Infectious Disease market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of IVD Infectious Disease

1.1 IVD Infectious Disease Market Overview

1.1.1 IVD Infectious Disease Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IVD Infectious Disease Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IVD Infectious Disease Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IVD Infectious Disease Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IVD Infectious Disease Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions IVD Infectious Disease Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IVD Infectious Disease Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IVD Infectious Disease Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China IVD Infectious Disease Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific IVD Infectious Disease Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America IVD Infectious Disease Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa IVD Infectious Disease Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 IVD Infectious Disease Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IVD Infectious Disease Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IVD Infectious Disease Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IVD Infectious Disease Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Biochemical Diagnosis

2.5 Immune Diagnosis

2.6 Molecular Diagnosis

2.7 Microbiological Diagnosis

2.8 Urine Diagnosis

2.9 Coagulation Diagnosis

2.10 Other 3 IVD Infectious Disease Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global IVD Infectious Disease Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IVD Infectious Disease Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IVD Infectious Disease Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Personal

3.5 Commercial

3.6 Academic

3.7 Other 4 Global IVD Infectious Disease Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IVD Infectious Disease Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IVD Infectious Disease as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IVD Infectious Disease Market

4.4 Global Top Players IVD Infectious Disease Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IVD Infectious Disease Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IVD Infectious Disease Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Roche Diagnostics

5.1.1 Roche Diagnostics Profile

5.1.2 Roche Diagnostics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Roche Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Roche Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.2 Abbott Laboratories

5.2.1 Abbott Laboratories Profile

5.2.2 Abbott Laboratories Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

5.3 Abbott

5.5.1 Abbott Profile

5.3.2 Abbott Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Abbott Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Abbott Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Gen-Probe Recent Developments

5.4 Gen-Probe

5.4.1 Gen-Probe Profile

5.4.2 Gen-Probe Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Gen-Probe Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Gen-Probe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Gen-Probe Recent Developments

5.5 Becton Dickinson (BD)

5.5.1 Becton Dickinson (BD) Profile

5.5.2 Becton Dickinson (BD) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Becton Dickinson (BD) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Becton Dickinson (BD) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Becton Dickinson (BD) Recent Developments

5.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

5.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

5.6.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments

5.7 Siemens Healthcare

5.7.1 Siemens Healthcare Profile

5.7.2 Siemens Healthcare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Siemens Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

5.8 Biomérieux

5.8.1 Biomérieux Profile

5.8.2 Biomérieux Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Biomérieux Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Biomérieux Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Biomérieux Recent Developments

5.9 Danaher

5.9.1 Danaher Profile

5.9.2 Danaher Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Danaher Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Danaher Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Danaher Recent Developments

5.10 Thermo Fisher

5.10.1 Thermo Fisher Profile

5.10.2 Thermo Fisher Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Thermo Fisher Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments

5.11 Sysmex

5.11.1 Sysmex Profile

5.11.2 Sysmex Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Sysmex Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sysmex Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Sysmex Recent Developments 6 North America IVD Infectious Disease by Players and by Application

6.1 North America IVD Infectious Disease Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America IVD Infectious Disease Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe IVD Infectious Disease by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe IVD Infectious Disease Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe IVD Infectious Disease Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China IVD Infectious Disease by Players and by Application

8.1 China IVD Infectious Disease Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China IVD Infectious Disease Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific IVD Infectious Disease by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific IVD Infectious Disease Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific IVD Infectious Disease Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America IVD Infectious Disease by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America IVD Infectious Disease Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America IVD Infectious Disease Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa IVD Infectious Disease by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa IVD Infectious Disease Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa IVD Infectious Disease Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 IVD Infectious Disease Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

