The report titled “Nanocellulose Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Nanocellulose industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Nanocellulose Market size is expected to grow from USD 297 Million in 2020 to USD 783 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Nanocellulose Market:

Fiberlean technologies (UK)

Borregard (Norway)

Nippon Paper Industries (Japan)

Celluforce INC (Canada)

Kruger INC (Canada)

Stora Enso (Finland)

Rise Innventia (Sweden)

American Process Inc. (US)

FPInnovations (Canada)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)

Melodea (Israel)

Cellucomp (Scotland)

Blue Goose Refineries (Canada)

Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)

VTT (Finland)

Sappi (South Africa)

MFC & NFC is the fastest-growing type of nanocellulose in the overall market. They have a low price, outstanding reinforcing potential, high viscosity & yield stress along with high water holding capacity. These properties of MFC & NFC are expected to help their rapid growth in the coming years. The NCC type of nanocellulose is expected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period.

Nanocellulose can be used as a filler or reinforcement in composite materials. Nanocellulose possess outstanding properties compared to Kevlar or steel wires, which are commonly used as reinforcements in composite materials. Moreover, nanocellulose reinforcement composite materials reduce the weight and retain the performance of final products.

