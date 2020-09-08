The study includes analysis of the Ethylene Market Report, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Ethylene Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Ethylene Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

The global ethylene capacity increased from 164.60 mtpa in 2014 to 191.73 mtpa in 2019 at an AAGR of 3.1 percent. It is expected to increase from 191.73 mtpa in 2019 to 286.40 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.0 percent

Scope of this Report-

– Global ethylene capacity outlook by region

– Global ethylene capacity outlook by country

– Ethylene planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally

– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by country

Table of Contents in this Report-

2. Introduction

3. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

3.1. Global Ethylene Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global Ethylene Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.3. Global Ethylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.4. Global Ethylene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

3.5. Global Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

3.6. Global Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

3.7. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region

3.8. Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019

3.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Ethylene Industry

3.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

3.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

3.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

3.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

4. Global Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects

5. Africa Ethylene Industry

5.1. Africa Ethylene Industry, An Overview

5.2. Africa Ethylene Industry,Capacity by Countries, 2014-2024

5.3. Africa Ethylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2014-2019

5.4. Africa Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

5.5. Africa Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019

5.6. Africa Ethylene Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects

5.7. Africa Ethylene Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

5.8. Ethylene Industry in Egypt

5.9. Ethylene Industry in South Africa

5.10. Ethylene Industry in Nigeria

5.11. Ethylene Industry in Libya

5.12. Ethylene Industry in Algeria

6. Asia Ethylene Industry

7. Europe Ethylene Industry

8. Former Soviet Union Ethylene Industry

9. Middle East Ethylene Industry

10. North America Ethylene Industry

11. South America Ethylene Industry

12. Oceania Ethylene Industry

13. Appendix