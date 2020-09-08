Inflammatory disease drug delivery market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of inflammatory diseases among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global inflammatory disease drug delivery market are AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company., Sanofi, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Celtaxsys, Pharmaxis Ltd, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals., WASHINGTON BIOTECHNOLOGY INC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LG Chem, ABIVAX and Ventria Bioscience Inc among others.