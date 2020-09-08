“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Trekking Gear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Trekking Gear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Trekking Gear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Trekking Gear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Trekking Gear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Trekking Gear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Trekking Gear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Trekking Gear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Trekking Gear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Trekking Gear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Trekking Gear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Trekking Gear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Trekking Gear Market Research Report: The North Face, Marmont Mountain, Black Diamond, Arc’teryx, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Kelty, MontBell, AMG Group, Big Agnes, Sierra Designs, Force Ten, Skandika, Snugpak, Paddy Pallin

The Trekking Gear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Trekking Gear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Trekking Gear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Trekking Gear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Trekking Gear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Trekking Gear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Trekking Gear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Trekking Gear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Trekking Gear Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Trekking Gear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Trekking Gear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hiking Apparel

1.4.3 Hiking Shoes

1.4.4 Hiking Equipment

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Trekking Gear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Outdoor climbing

1.5.3 Hiking plains

1.5.4 Daily use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Trekking Gear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Trekking Gear Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Trekking Gear Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Trekking Gear, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Trekking Gear Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Trekking Gear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Trekking Gear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Trekking Gear Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Trekking Gear Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Trekking Gear Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Trekking Gear Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Trekking Gear Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Trekking Gear Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Trekking Gear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Trekking Gear Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Trekking Gear Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Trekking Gear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Trekking Gear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Trekking Gear Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Trekking Gear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Trekking Gear Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Trekking Gear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Trekking Gear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Trekking Gear Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Trekking Gear Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Trekking Gear Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Trekking Gear Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Trekking Gear Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Trekking Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Trekking Gear Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Trekking Gear Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Trekking Gear Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Trekking Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Trekking Gear Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Trekking Gear Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Trekking Gear Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Trekking Gear Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Trekking Gear Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Trekking Gear Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Trekking Gear Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Trekking Gear Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Trekking Gear Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Trekking Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Trekking Gear Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Trekking Gear Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Trekking Gear Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Trekking Gear Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Trekking Gear Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Trekking Gear Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Trekking Gear Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Trekking Gear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Trekking Gear Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Trekking Gear Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Trekking Gear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Trekking Gear Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Trekking Gear Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Trekking Gear Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Trekking Gear Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Trekking Gear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Trekking Gear Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Trekking Gear Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Trekking Gear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Trekking Gear Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Trekking Gear Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Trekking Gear Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Trekking Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Trekking Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Trekking Gear Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Trekking Gear Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Trekking Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Trekking Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Trekking Gear Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Trekking Gear Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Trekking Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Trekking Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Trekking Gear Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Trekking Gear Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Trekking Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Trekking Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Trekking Gear Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Trekking Gear Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Trekking Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Trekking Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Trekking Gear Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Trekking Gear Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 The North Face

12.1.1 The North Face Corporation Information

12.1.2 The North Face Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 The North Face Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 The North Face Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.1.5 The North Face Recent Development

12.2 Marmont Mountain

12.2.1 Marmont Mountain Corporation Information

12.2.2 Marmont Mountain Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Marmont Mountain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Marmont Mountain Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.2.5 Marmont Mountain Recent Development

12.3 Black Diamond

12.3.1 Black Diamond Corporation Information

12.3.2 Black Diamond Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Black Diamond Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Black Diamond Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.3.5 Black Diamond Recent Development

12.4 Arc’teryx

12.4.1 Arc’teryx Corporation Information

12.4.2 Arc’teryx Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Arc’teryx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Arc’teryx Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.4.5 Arc’teryx Recent Development

12.5 Marmot

12.5.1 Marmot Corporation Information

12.5.2 Marmot Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Marmot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Marmot Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.5.5 Marmot Recent Development

12.6 Mountain Hardwear

12.6.1 Mountain Hardwear Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mountain Hardwear Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mountain Hardwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Mountain Hardwear Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.6.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development

12.7 Kelty

12.7.1 Kelty Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kelty Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kelty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kelty Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.7.5 Kelty Recent Development

12.8 MontBell

12.8.1 MontBell Corporation Information

12.8.2 MontBell Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MontBell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 MontBell Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.8.5 MontBell Recent Development

12.9 AMG Group

12.9.1 AMG Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 AMG Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 AMG Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 AMG Group Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.9.5 AMG Group Recent Development

12.10 Big Agnes

12.10.1 Big Agnes Corporation Information

12.10.2 Big Agnes Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Big Agnes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Big Agnes Trekking Gear Products Offered

12.10.5 Big Agnes Recent Development

12.12 Force Ten

12.12.1 Force Ten Corporation Information

12.12.2 Force Ten Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Force Ten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Force Ten Products Offered

12.12.5 Force Ten Recent Development

12.13 Skandika

12.13.1 Skandika Corporation Information

12.13.2 Skandika Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Skandika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Skandika Products Offered

12.13.5 Skandika Recent Development

12.14 Snugpak

12.14.1 Snugpak Corporation Information

12.14.2 Snugpak Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Snugpak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Snugpak Products Offered

12.14.5 Snugpak Recent Development

12.15 Paddy Pallin

12.15.1 Paddy Pallin Corporation Information

12.15.2 Paddy Pallin Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Paddy Pallin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Paddy Pallin Products Offered

12.15.5 Paddy Pallin Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Trekking Gear Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Trekking Gear Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

