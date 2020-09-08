Logistics play a crucial role in supply chain management as it involves planning and management of goods and services, as well as information from source to destination. The traditional concepts or methods adopted by logistics service providers are inefficient in the current market scenario. This has led several logistics giants to adopt digitalization approach in their processes to boost their businesses. The global logistics industry comprises substantial number of industry-recognized players. These players are continually investing substantial revenues toward newer and advanced technologies with an aim to serve their customers in a better manner and efficiently manage their fleet and gain profits and customer trust.

Get Sample Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013577

The digitization in logistics supply chain market was valued at US$ 11,794.24million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23607.06million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market

The COVID-19 virus outbreak has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the count of infected patients has led governments to restrict the transportation of humans and goods. The manufacturing sector has witnessed severe losses due to the temporary shutdown of factories and low production volumes, which has had a negative impact on the logistics sector. Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments haveled the logistics service providers to limit their operations. However, the logistics and supply-chain industry playersare focusing on digital technologies to curb the negative effect of the pandemic on the logistics operations based on traditional logistics concepts. This is boosting the digitization in logistics supply chain market. Nonetheless, the lower volumes of production are limiting the full-fledged usage of the fleets, which is creating tremors on the logistics service providers’ business, thereby leading to slower growth of digitization in logistics supply chain market.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative is a strategy basically adopted by the companies to expand their footprint across the world and meet the growing customer demand. The digitization in logistics supply chain market players are mainly focusing on the development of advanced and efficient products. The adoption of partnerships, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and new office establishment strategieswould allow them to maintain their brand name in the global marketplace.

2020: Pagero and SAP SE signed an agreement to offerextended global reach to the SAP Ariba solutions and Ariba Network. Pagero would offer B2B and B2G exchange of e-orders, e-invoices, messages, and order responses.

2020: Advantech collaborated with President Chain Store Corp. to develop e-cold chain management, wireless e-paper, and energy monitoring solutions with the application of artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) technology. By this, Advantech has supported 7-ELEVEN in updating a futuristic convenience store named X-STORE 3.

2018: Cognizant implemented a supply chain transformation program for Amway India, one of the largest direct-selling FMCG companies of India. Cognizant completed the modernization of Amway’s 28 warehouses in India. With the help of new processes, automation, and systems, Amway has gained better visibility in inventory and warehouse operations.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013577