Market Overview:

The Global Higher Education Market was valued at USD 51.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 105.72 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.25% from 2017 to 2025.

Higher education is an optional final stage of formal learning that occurs after completion of secondary education. Higher education includes teaching, research, exacting applied work, and social services activities of universities. Higher Education benefits the society in several ways including Ã¢â‚¬â€œ economic growth and stability, happier and healthier lives, unity and trust, and employability.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Enhancements in Technology

1.2 Growing Technology Personalization

1.3 Incorporation of Inline and Collaborative Learning

1.4 Growing Demand for Device-based Computing

1.5 Easy Deployment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reduction in Government Funding

2.2 Increasing Costs for Higher Education

2.3 Laid back Adoption of Server-based Computing

Market Segmentation:

The Global Higher Education Market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, hardware, and region.

1. By Type

1.1 Training and Support

1.2 Implementation

1.3 Consulting

1.4 Others

2. By Solution:

2.1 Performance Management Solutions

2.2 Campus Technology Solutions

2.3 Data Security and Compliance Solutions

2.4 Content and Collaboration solutions

2.5 Student and Curriculum Solutions

2.6 Others

3. By Hardware:

3.1 Tablets

3.2 Printers

3.3 PCs

3.4 Interactive White Boards

3.5 Projectors

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Blackboard, Inc.

2. IBM Corporation

3. Oracle Corporation

4. Educomp Solutions

5. Dell, Inc.

6. Xerox Corporation

7. Panasonic Corporation

8. Verizon

9. Cisco Systems, Inc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

