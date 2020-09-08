The Winning Report [Juice Concentrates Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2026] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Juice Concentrates market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Juice Concentrates Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Juice concentrates are fruit and vegetable juice from which most of the water has been removed. They are more affordable as compared to the normal juices. Removing water reduces bacterial growth which increases the shelf life of the product. To concentrate juice, whole fruit is thoroughly washed, rinsed, and squashed or mixed to make a pulp. Then the water is evaporated and extracted. They are very beneficial as they are rich in nutrients, and enhance skin health.

Growing demand for convenience food & beverage products will drive the market growth

Increasing health consciousness among population will accelerate the market

Changing consumer preference in food habits will also enhance the market growth

Rising popularity of natural sweeteners will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Rising demand for NFC juices will restrain the market growth

Juice concentrates contain fructose which can cause harmful effects to the body; this factor will also hamper the market growth

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Juice Concentrates Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

By Type (Fruit Juice Concentrates, Vegetable Juice Concentrates),

Application (Beverages, Bakery Products, Confectionary, Jams & Spreads, Beverages, Dairy, Sauces & Soups),

Ingredients (Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates, Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates),

Form (Clear Concentrates, Powdered Concentrate, Frozen Concentrate)

In April 2019, ITC Limited announced the launch of their three new variants of B Natural juice. These new variants consist of Himalayan Mixed Fruit, Dakshin Pink Guava, and Ratnagiri Alphonso. This launch will help them to increase their share in the juices and fruit beverages segment and will strengthen their position

In April 2017, ITC Limited announced the launch of their B Natural range of fruit beverages B Natural 100% Pomegranate Juice. This new juice is produced directly from the pulp and contains no added sugar and preservatives. This launch will help the company to provide customer with healthy and nutritious products

