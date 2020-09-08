The Winning Report [Premium Lager Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2026] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Premium Lager market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Premium Lager Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Global premium lager market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing popularity of premium lagers and rising innovation in packaging are the factor for the market growth.

Lagers are a type of a beer that is usually conditioned at low temperature. These lagers are usually dark, amber and pale in color. They are usually bestrides between the pilsner and mainstream pale lager. They are very beneficial for the health as they have the ability to deal with conditions such as diabetes, fungal infection, blood pressure and others. These drinks are smooth with refreshing finish and the crisp.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing urbanization will drive the market growth

Rising disposable income will also propel the market growth

Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages will also accelerate the market growth

Growing number specialist stores and shops is also enhancing the market growth

Strict regulation associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverage will restrain the market growth

Heavy taxes on beer will also hamper the growth of the market

By Product (Conventional, Craft),

Distribution Channel (On- Trade, Off- Trade),

Application (Bar, Food Service, Retail)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, An Aberdeenshire brewery announced the launch of their new premium lager TORR Lager which is made from four ingredients- barley, hops, yeast and Scottish water. It is hand made with an ABV of 4% which is very refreshing and aromatic. This drink is very suitable for the cold climate of Scotland

In January 2019, Asahi announced that they are going to acquire Smith & Turner so that so that they expand their business in Eastern, Western and Central Europe. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their position in the market and provide new products to their customers

