Worldwide Oxo Alcohols Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (India), Oxea GmbH (Germany), Ineos (Switzerland), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), BAX Chemicals (Netherlands), Qatar Petroleum (Qater), Arkema SA (France), ZAK S.A. (Poland), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Indu Nissan Oxo Chemicals Industries Ltd (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), PDIT Group Ltd (Russia), Apratim International (India), Dhiren Chemical Industries (India)and many more.

The Global Oxo Alcohols Market is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2025, from USD 15.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Oxo alcohols are prepared by a two-step process. Firstly it is to convert ole fins to alcohols by reaction with syn gas followed by hydrogenation of the resultant aldehyde. This is done in the presence of rhodium catalyst. Different olefins such as propylene, ethylene and acetylene are used for the preparation of different kinds of oxo alcohols. The key oxo alcohols for various end-user industries are isononanol, 2-ethylhexanol, 2-propylheptanol, n-butanol and iso-butanol. They are used in the manufacturing of phthalates as a solvents and intermediates. Phthalates are used for manufacturing vinyl plasticizers. These plasticizers have applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, buildings & construction, and consumer goods. These applications account for the major driving factors for this market. The market for Oxo-alcohols is chiefly driven by escalating demand from the plasticizers as well as the solvents industry. In May 2017, Ineos acquired Arkema’s oxo alcohol business for integrating the Oxochimie joint venture and growing the global market presence in oxo alcohols, aldehydes & derivatives. They produce butanol, 2-ethyl hexanol and oxoaldehydes on behalf of its parent companies.

Increasing demand for butyl acrylates, 2-eh acrylates

Increasing application scope in solvent formulations for usage in printing inks, cleaners & polish

Fluctuating raw material prices such as crude oil and derivatives

Stringent environmental regulations associated with the oxo alcohols industry

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Oxo Alcohols Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

By Type (N-Butanol, 2- Ethylhexanol, ISO Butanol, Other OXO Alcohols),

Application (Acrylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Lubes, Resins, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others)

The OXO ALCOHOLS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

