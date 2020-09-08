The Winning Report [Cold Chain Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2027] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Cold Chain market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Cold Chain Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Cold chain market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increase in the number of formal retail outlets in emerging economies leads to an increase in the need for cold storage solutions in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Swire Cold Storage Ltd, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc, Hanson Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO., Trenton Cold Storage, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services among other domestic and global players.

Cold chain is the integrated method for storing and moving vaccines from point of manufacturing to point of use at maximum temperature. This plays a crucial role in temperature control for the perishable goods and ensures the quality and health of the perishable products to the final customer across the distribution chain. Cold chain is widely applicable in fish, meat, and seafood, fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts and others in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increased customer demand for perishable goods, increasing room for food retail chains by multinationals, expanding use of RFID, barcode scanners in the refrigerated warehouse would boost the market growth, On the other hand, raising awareness of environmental issues and high costing involved restrain the market growth. RFID technologies applied to cold chain applications and software adopted will provide lucrative growth opportunity in the cold chain market.

Competitive Landscape and Cold Chain Market Share Analysis

Cold chain market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cold chain market.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Cold Chain Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

By Temperature Control (Conventional Refrigeration, Packaging Material),

Type (Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport),

Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products, Others),

Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporating Cooling, Cryogenic Systems, Others)

The COLD CHAIN report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

