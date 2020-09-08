Package Air Conditioners Market: Market Overview

The packaged air conditioners are used for cooling capacities between 5 tons to 20 tons. The split and window air conditioners are used for small capacities of air conditioning i.e. up to 5 tons. The centralized air conditioning systems are usually used where the cooling requirements extend beyond 20 tons.

Package air conditioners are commonly used in restaurants, residential apartments, party halls, commercial offices, etc. These air conditioners are known as package air conditioners because all the essential components of an air conditioner are in a single case. Components such as the air handling unit, air filter, compressor, cooling coil, etc. all are assembled in a single casing at the manufacturing or factory location.

Package Air Conditioners Market: Market Dynamics

The use of hyper-wave inverter technology in manufacturing the single-split package air conditioners is fueling the growth of the market. This technology, unlike conventional inverter technology, helps in saving the electricity. Motors of the package air conditioners are made up of the rare metals such as neodymium, which shows less magnetic field distortion and provides high efficiency. Such high-efficiency package air conditioners save on maintenance cost and are preferred by the consumers.

The availability of long warranty period along with the options of extended warranty is also contributing to the growth of the package air conditioners market. The health problems associated with the package air conditioning such as breathing problems, inability to deal with heat, adding on to the effects of chronic illness, dry skin, constant fatigue, are restraining the market growth. The refrigerant leaks from the package air conditioners have jeopardizing results on the environment, which is affecting the growth of the market.

These days, the package air conditioners are being designed keeping in mind the flexibility for installation, which gives a consumer the freedom to relocate the package air conditioner frequently. The current trend of long piping in the package air conditioners enables customers with the ease of installation and also reduces installation cost. The use of R-410A refrigerant instead of R-22 refrigerant (ozone layer damage) is also contributing to the growth of the package air conditioners market. The advancement in inverter, and heat pump technologies is also a driving force behind the package air conditioners market.

Package Air Conditioners Market: Regional Outlook

The global package air conditioners market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of package air conditioners market owing to the fully developed infrastructure.

Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to electronics and consumer durables, wherein package air conditioners have varied uses, aids in boosting the growth of package air conditioners market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for package air conditioners because of increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles.

Package Air Conditioners Market: Market Segmentation

The global package air conditioners market can be segmented on the basis of the type of condenser installed:

Water-cooled condenser

Air-cooled condenser

It can also be segmented on the basis of splits:

Single-split

Multi-split

It can also be segmented on the basis of following end-uses

Apartment & Collective Housing

Data Centers

Healthcare

Household

Offices

Restaurants

Marine HVAC

Warehousing

Wineries

Container Refrigeration

Banks

Airports

Pharmaceutical

Food processing & storage

Public Transport

District Cooling

Package Air Conditioners Market: Segmentation Overview

In the water-cooled condenser type, the package air conditioners are cooled by water. A continuous water supply is required to keep the air conditioning system functioning. In the air-cooled condenser type, the package air conditioners are cooled by the atmospheric air. It has an outdoor unit which consists critical components such as the compressor and the condenser. In some cases, it also includes an expansion valve.

These type of package air conditioners can be mounted at any place such as balcony or terrace where the free flow of atmospheric air is available. The single-split package air conditioners are ideal or use in one to one combinations of commercial applications. Moreover, they do not require the expense of any duct work. The multi-split package air conditioner can connect maximum five indoor units to one single outdoor unit. Such package air conditioners also enable indoor units of different capacities and styles in one single system, thus facilitating customized solutions unique for each space.

Package Air Conditioners Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global package air conditioners market are:

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.,

ETA General Pvt. Ltd.

LG Electronics

Voltas Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Blue Star Limited

WEATHERITE AIR CONDITIONING

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co., Ltd.

Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fedders Lloyd Corporation Limited

