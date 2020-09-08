Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve Market: Overview

An Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve is a valve which is operated electromechanically. An electric current controls the valve through a solenoid. Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve are the most frequently used control elements in aqueous as well as gaseous fluids. They are used in various industry verticals such as automotive, oil and gas, water treatment and so on. Their tasks are to shut off, release, dose, distribute or mix fluids.

Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve can be controlled by passing an electric current through the solenoid, thus creating a magnetic field to open or close the plunger mechanism. They are primarily used as controlling devices in systems and motors where liquid and gas flow rate needs to be regulated. Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve are used in fluid power pneumatic and hydraulic systems, to control cylinders, fluid power motors or larger industrial valves.

These Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valves perform various tasks including releasing, shutting-off, mixing or distributing fluids and so on. Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve offer fast and safe switching, high reliability, long service life, good medium compatibility of the materials used, low control power and compact design.

Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve is booming due a significant rise in its applications and the usage across various industries. The critical industries for the Oil Pressure Control Solenoid valve market include Oil and Gas, Water Treatment, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and so on.

The other drivers in the global market of Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve are new control design, automation of the flow system and low power consumption. As the various industries or verticals in which they are used continue to grow, there arises a need for the improvement in the design structure of the Oil Pressure Control Solenoid valves. This has also led to the derivation of valves that are low in the consumption of power.

Another driving factor for the Oil Pressure Control Solenoid valve market has been the automation of the flow systems. Be it any industry, automation is on the rise. This automation of the flow systems will act as a catalyst in the market of Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve.

The global Oil Pressure Control Solenoid valve market will continue to grow with the advancement of new technologies. This has led to the manufacturing of valves with improved features and performance such as the micro-miniature valves, customized valves and pinch valves. Because of this there has been an increased demand for the fluid control needs. Therefore improvement in the technologies and providing more and more improved industry specific valves will trigger the demand of valves with better features.

Another important driver for the Oil Pressure Control Solenoid valve has been the increasing government regulations on the industries such as Oil and Gas. The government regulations have prioritized the safety factors. Therefore there has been the improvement in the safety features of the valves such as detecting internal and external leakages. All the above factors will contribute in the growth of the global market of Oil Pressure Control Solenoid valve.

One of the challenge that lies in the Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve market is the environmental conditions at its point of use. It can have serious effects on the overall efficiency of the control valve. Also the outdated control valves can pose a few problems including poor performance, noncompliance with current regulations and so on. A few more hurdles in the Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve market are power failure issues, uneven pressure situations and wrong or uncontrolled voltages. An important challenge is also to setup an efficient logistics and supply system.

Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve Market: Segmentation

Based on the type of design, the Oil pressure control Solenoid valve market can be segmented as follows:

2-way

3-way

4-way

5-way

Based on the type of material, the Oil pressure control Solenoid valve market can be segmented as follows:

Aluminium

Brass

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Based on their usage in various industries, the Oil pressure control Solenoid valve market can be segmented as follows:

Oil and Gas

Refining

Chemical and Petrochemical

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Power Generation

Pulp and Paper

Mining and Ore Extraction

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Iron and Steel Production

Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve Market: Segment Overview

The Chemical and the Petrochemical vertical will continue to dominate the global Oil Pressure Control Solenoid valve market.

Also there has been an increasing influence of the selection of valve equipments that are used in the power generation plants.

With the growing investments in Oil and Gas sector, the demand for the Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve will continue to grow. This is because they find application right from the extraction of crude oil and gas till it reaches the end customers via refinery and oil terminals and depots.

Also the global Oil Pressure Control Solenoid valve market will continue to boom because of the water and waste water treatment plants. The obvious reason behind this is that there will be an ever increasing demand for the supply of clean water.

Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve Market Players

The players in the Oil Pressure Control Solenoid Valve Market are as follows:

Mitsubishi Electric

Rotex Automation

SMC Corporation of America

Danfoss Group

Parker Hannifin Corporation

AIGNEP

DropsA

Burkert Corporation

ASCO

HAWE Hydraulik

Bell Automatic Group Co.,Limited

Zhejiang Yongsheng Instrumentation Co.,Ltd

HydraForce

CLA-VAL

Magnetbau-Schramme GmbH & Co. KG

