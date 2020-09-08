The global communal spread of COVID-19 has made a significant impact on the personal protective equipment market growth, during the analysis period. The growth of the global market is majorly driven by increasing adoption of stringent regulatory norms about the safe working environment of employees operating in industries. Though the industries across the world have imposed lock-down in order to reduce the negative impact of the pandemic, the demand for personal protective equipment has shown major growth in the global market. This is majorly to reduce the infection rate of COVID-19. In addition, several PPE manufacturers have made strategic partnerships with the leading medical device producers for the manufacturing of PPE kits. For example, the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) has strategically collaborated with the federal government, which has placed orders for surgical N95s and masks, 500 million respirators. These strategic steps of market players may drive the demand for personal protective equipment in the global market. Due to the communal spread of corona-virus disease, players across the world are highly concentrating on customer optimism, customer loyalty, and customer trust. Thus, many ventures are adopting technological advancements and many other strategies to acquire a prominent position in the market.

According to the new report published by Research Dive, the global personal protective equipment market is set to generate a revenue of $93.5 billion by 2026, at 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The segmentation of the global market has been done on the basis of products and applications. This report provides in-depth insights of the opportunities, restraints, vital segments, drivers, restraining factors, and the global players of the market.

Factors Affecting Market Growth:

As per our analyst estimates, the major role of the personal protective equipment in the communal spread of the pandemic diseases is expected to propel the global market growth. Contrary to this, the increasing automation in the multiple industries is anticipated to obstruct the global personal protective equipment market growth, during the period of forecast.

The Eye & Face Protection products will have a Substantial Growth During the Period of Forecast

On the basis of product, the global market is mainly classified into head protection, fall protection, hearing protection, eye & face protection, respiratory protection, protective clothing, hand protection, protective footwear, and others. The eye & face protection equipment market valued at $16.0 billion in 2026 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 11.0%; this is mainly because the eye & face protection offers great versatility and a higher level of protection.

Pharmaceutical Segment to be Most Lucrative

Based on the application, the global market is mainly categorized into construction, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, transportation, oil & gas, food, and chemical. The pharmaceutical segment for the personal protective market valued at $17.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 10.6%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing emphasis on a safe and secure working environment in the pharmaceutical industrial sectors.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

On the basis of geographical region, the global market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The personal protective equipment market for the Asia-Pacific region is accounted for $23.8 billion in 2026 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.9% during the analysis period. The significant growth of the Asia-Pacific personal protective equipment market is attributed to the increasing emphasis on technological advancements and the growing number of the blue-collar workforce, particularly in China, India, and Japan.

The leading players of the global personal protective equipment market are DuPont., Honeywell International Inc, Radians, Inc., KCWW., 3M, ANSELL LTD., MSA., Alpha Pro Tech, Lakeland Industries, Inc., and Sioen Industries NV.

