The term aesthetic medicine is used to refer to the different types of procedures, surgical or non-surgical or both, to improve a person’s physical appearance. The surgical procedures comprise of processes like liposuction, breast implants and facelifts while the non-surgical ones comprise of radio frequency skin tightening, chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction and so on. The medical aesthetic devices comprise of handpieces, modular RF platforms, and laser platforms. Overall, they help in improving the quality of life by ensuring the psychological well-being of individuals.

End-User/Technology

The end-users mainly comprise of people who despite being in a healthy medical condition may lack some of the external attributes like proper hair growth or may have a desire to rejuvenate their skin. Countries mostly known for aesthetic procedures are United States, Japan, South Korea and so on.

The primary technologies that are coming into the picture are the fractional laser, ultrasound and radio-frequency technologies which have improved the efficiency of these procedures. Also, the area of tattoo removal is gradually ushering in a new technology namely picoseconds technology, which is reducing the number of treatments significantly thus reducing the time and costs.

Market Dynamics

With the betterment in lifestyles of people all around the world and growing urbanization, the global aesthetics market is growing as today’s world of social media also plays a very important role in people’s psychological needs. Also, significant technological advances in making the procedures more efficient, less time- consuming and minimally invasive has led to more people opting for these procedures as the new technologies reduce the investment requirements.

Medical Aesthetic Device Market



Market Segmentation

The devices market can be segmented based on the technologies used like laser, ultrasound, and implants. Another aspect that can be considered is the type of procedures which mainly comprise of the invasive and non-invasive types. The technology growth is mainly towards making the procedures minimally invasive.

On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented on the basis of income levels and demographics, in which also the social stigmas towards such treatments have to be considered based on the varying geography. Also, factors like average age of the working population will play a major role in the growth of a market.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The countries with most numbers of aesthetic procedures are United States, Japan, South Korea and Brazil. Further, based on the current scenario and innovations, North America is expected to hold the major market share followed by the Europe, mainly due to the increase in aging population. Also, the growing economies of Asia Pacific are expected to show a favorable market scenario due to rapid urbanization and aging population in of the fastest growing economies of the world like China.

Opportunities

There are immense opportunities for growth due to rapid technological advancements which are making the procedures more efficient, reliable, affordable and less time-consuming. However, proper segmentation and understanding of untapped markets will play a major role in achieving high growth rates.

Key Players

Major players include AART Inc., Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., and Solta Medical Inc. of USA, Allergan Inc. of Ireland and Valeant Pharmaceuticals of Canada.

