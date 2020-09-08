As per Melanoma Research Foundation, melanoma is usually (but not always) a cancer of the skin. It is defined as a cancer that occurs in melanocytes – cells that make the melanin pigment. CM, MM and OM are the major categories of melanoma. According to the American Skin Association, there has been an increased incidence of melanoma worldwide. The median age of diagnosis of melanoma is 59 years and the median age of death due to it is 67 years.

Market Dynamics

Due to an increase in the prevalence of melanoma across regions and improvement in the healthcare facilities, there is an increased growth of the melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics market. The various driving and restraining factors of the market are as stated below:

Drivers:

Increase in melanoma cases

Approval and uptake of premium-priced products

Effective immunotherapies

Label extension of current therapies into the new settings

Government initiatives

Technological advancements

Restraints:

Lack of awareness in some developing regions

High cost associated with the therapy

Economic crisis

Regulatory issues

The Global Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation based on cancer type:

Superficial

Nodular

Lentigo Maligna

Acral Lentiginous

Amelanotic Melanoma

Segmentation based on cancer stage:

Stage 0

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

Segmentation based on diagnosis:

Dermatoscopy

Sentinel lymph node biopsy

X-rays

Blood tests

Ultrasound

Segmentation based on treatments:

Treatment for early stage (Excision and Mohs Surgery)

Treatment for advanced stage (Chemotherapy, Biological therapy, Targeted therapy, Radiotherapy, Immune therapy, lymphadenectomy)

Segmentation based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Opportunities

Owing to its large population and higher prevalence of melanoma and its treatment rates, USA has the largest market size. The melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics market is dominated by North America. Also, Europe shows great potential for higher market expansion due to the treatment rates and infiltration of the premium drugs into the market. However, countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets for melanoma diagnostics and therapeutics.

Key Players

BMS

Merck

Roche

Other Prominent Vendors are:

AB Science

Amgen

Bayer

Celgene

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai

Galectin Therapeutics

GSK

Novartis

Pfizer

Vical

ZIOPHARM

