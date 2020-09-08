The growth of the microbiology testing market has been attributed to epidemic outbreaks, increased infectious disease cases, and a shot in the arm for life science research through funding and investments. The Asia-Pacific regions are expected to surpass their counterparts and current powerhouses in the market, Europe and North America, during the given forecast period.

Market Dynamics

MARKET DRIVERS:

Automation of pathogen identification.

Epidemic Outbreaks of the likes of Ebola and Zika.

Health consciousness among the people and subsequent expenditure.

Rising funding and initiatives for research on infectious diseases.

MARKET RESTRAINTS:

Strict regulatory policies for medical devices.

Highly expensive lab equipment.

Reimbursement issues

Market Segmentation

The global microbiology testing market can be segmented on the basis of:

Instruments: dispensers and labelers, dilution machines, automated microbiology. The instrument segment holds the highest market share due to the high cost of instruments and the ever-increasing industry automation.

Consumables: kits and reagents. The reagents segment is expected to grow at the highest rate among all others because of the increasing availability of pathogen-specific reagents.Targeted investments for research into specific infectious diseases via public-private partnerships has also given a boost to this segment.

Applications: pharmaceuticals, clinics, food and energy. The pharmaceuticals segment shows the highest share in the microbiology testing market due to the increase in the number of FDA and MHRA approved testing laboratories. The laboratories test pharma products and their ingredients. Food application is also projected to be promising in the forecast period.

Disease Area:Respiratory, gastrointestinal, sexually transmitted and periodontal diseases, and urinary and bloodstream infections.

Geographical Analysis

The global microbiology testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

North America: Accounts for the highest market among these. This market share can be explained by the fact that North America houses the cream of the big players of this market. Market-focused products and a wide product portfolio of these companies can be attributed to their success. Europe follows on the heels of North America. The legality of corporate lobbying is also a major factor in overcoming regulatory issues in the USA.

Asia-Pacific: Emerging Asian and Latin-American economies are expected to show the highest growth rate in the forecast period. This can be accounted by the rising number of new laboratories and the automation of present ones. Increasing number of major healthcare chains and higher government spending are also helping the cause. Another important fact being the excessive population and the enhanced chances of spread of infectious diseases.

Key Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company.

bioMerieux.

Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Danaher.

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

