The word Ablation essentially means destruction. Tumor Ablation is a minimally invasive method to treat solid cancers. It uses special probes to burn, freeze or chemically destroying the cancer cells without involving usual surgery. A needle probe is guided by using a Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, or Magnetic Resonance imaging commonly known as MRI. The needle probe cuts a tiny hole usually not more than 3mm and the probe is inserted into the body where it goes inside the tumor. When the probe reaches inside cancer it burns or freezes or introduces a chemical into it.

The effectiveness of this method depends on two things; the size of the tumor and its accessibility to the probes. Early treatment by this method is crucial as the as larger the tumor the more difficult it is to ensure complete death. Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney and other cancers can be treated using this method depending on their size and accessibility.

Market Dynamics

The growth is driven by the rising and increasing prevalence of cancer. Along with this, increase in the geriatric population globally and the increase in the demand for Minimally invasive surgery is also the drivers. Strict regulations restrain the growth to a certain extent.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of technology, the mode of treatment and the type of application. The technology is divided into Radiofrequency ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, and others. By the mode of treatment, it is divided into surgical, laparoscopic and percutaneous ablation. And by the type of application, it is divided into different types of cancers.

Regional / Geographic Analysis

The United States and Canada in North America are the major players globally followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and then ROW. The Asia Pacific and Latin America would be the major players in the years to come primarily due to the increase in population in these regions along with the rise in geriatric population.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BVM Medical Limited, COMSOL Inc., Galil Medical, Inc., INTIO Inc., Medtronic PLC, Misonix, Inc., NeuWave Medical, Inc., SonaCare Medical, LLC

