The Global Preventive Vaccines Market is projected to be worth USD 94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%, claims Roots Analysis

Although vaccines were solely responsible for the global eradication of smallpox (1980) and polio (2015), several vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles and mumps, are still a threat; COVID-19 has been recently added to the list

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Global Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030”.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the preventive vaccine domain. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring clinical-stage preventive vaccines.

A competitiveness analysis of preventive vaccine developers, featuring insightful pictorial summaries and representations.

Elaborate profiles of the key preventive vaccine developers (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

An in-depth analysis of the completed, ongoing and planned trials of various preventive vaccines.

An overview of the ongoing vaccine development initiatives for complex conditions, such as COVID-19, Ebola virus disease, HIV/AIDS, malaria and zika virus infection.

An analysis of the investments made in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020 (till March).

A case study on contract manufacturing landscape for vaccines, featuring the CMOs engaged in this domain.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Route of Administration

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Type of Vaccine

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine

Rotavirus Vaccine

Influenza Vaccine

MMR Vaccine

Tetanus and Diphtheria Booster Vaccine

Varicella Vaccine

DTaP-Hib-IPV Vaccine

DTaP-HepB-Hib-IPV Vaccine

Others

Type of Vaccine API

Live, Attenuated Vaccine

Inactivated Vaccine

Conjugate Vaccine

Subunit Vaccine

Toxoid Vaccine

Others

Target Patient Population

Pediatric Patients

Adults

Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Sanofi Pasteur

Pfizer

Emergent BioSolutions

CSL

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key companies covered in the report

Bio Farma

Emergent BioSolutions

GC Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen

Merck

Novavax

Pfizer

Sanofi Pasteur

Valneva

