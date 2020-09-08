The Elastomeric Closures Market is projected to reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 6.7%, claims Roots Analysis

Driven by the growing complexity of modern pharmacological interventions, industry stakeholders have developed container-closures systems using more versatile materials; in this context, elastomers have demonstrated significant potential

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Elastomeric Closure Components Market For Vials, Cartridges and Syringes, 2019-2030.”

The report features a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the elastomeric, primary packaging closure market. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the various types of elastomeric closures including stoppers, needle shields and plungers, available in the market for various types of primary packaging containers, such as cartridges, syringes and vials. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies manufacturing elastomeric container closures.

A comprehensive analysis on the packaging trends of over 230 drug products (including both biologics and small molecule drugs) that were approved over the last five years (beginning 2014).

An analysis of various developments / recent trends related to elastomeric packaging materials.

Elaborate profiles of key players in this domain (shortlisted on the basis of size of product portfolio).

A case study on the role of robotics in pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish operations.

An elaborate discussion on emerging trends that are likely to have an impact on the future adoption of elastomeric container-closure components in the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

An in-depth analysis to estimate the current and future demand for elastomeric closures across key primary packaging containers, including vials, syringes and cartridges, in different regions for the period 2019-2030.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of packaging container

Vials

Syringes

Cartridges

Type of packaging closure

Seal

Stopper

Cap

Plunger

Barrel

Needle Shield

Sterilization status

Pre-sterilized

Unsterilized

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key companies covered in the report

Aptar Pharma

Daikyo Seiko

Datwyler Group

DWK Life Sciences

Hebei First Rubber Medical Technology (a Part of DESHENG Group)

Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material

Lonstroff (a Part of Sumitomo Rubber Industries)

Ompi (a Part of Stevanato Group)

West Pharmaceutical Services

