The global phycocyanin market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for natural products from around the world. Phycocyanin is a pigment-protein complex, a part of the light-harvesting phycobiliprotein family, along with phycoerythrin and allophycocyanin. It is an accessory pigment to chlorophyll. All phycobiliproteins are water-soluble, hence cannot exist within the membrane like carotenoids. Phycobiliproteins collectively form clusters that stick to the membrane called phycobilisomes. Phycocyanin is a typical light blue color, absorbing red and orange light, particularly near 620 nm and emits fluorescence at about 650 nm. Phycocyanins are found in blue-green algae (Cyanobacteria).

The report on the phycocyanin market tracks the major events taking place in this market, which include technological advancements, innovative business strategies, and product launches. The report forecasts the growth and revenue forecasts for this market for the next four to five years. It also strategically analyzes the key micro markets, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges in this market.

OBJECTIVES & SCOPE OF THE REPORT:

To define the high-growth segments of the market and offer in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape in the market for various key players

To strategically analyze and profile the key market players in the most comprehensive way and offer detailed information about their core competencies, market share, growth, and product portfolio

To offer in-depth information about the key market drivers and restraints influencing the growth of this market during the forecast period

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

An increasing demand for the natural products, rise in the demand for high protein diet, and growing geriatric population are some of the factors analyzed to drive the global phycocyanin market.

Furthermore, increasing applications of phycocyanin in food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industry, as a natural colorant, are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, rising healthcare awareness and advantages associated with phycocyanin is likely to increase the demand for the product during the near future.

However, stringent regulatory norms may hamper the growth of the phycocyanin market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the phycocyanin market by the following segments:

Phycocyanin Market, by Type (Revenue & Volume)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Phycocyanin Market, by Application (Revenue & Volume)

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the phycocyanin market include:

DIC CORPORATION:

Parry Nutraceuticals

Japan Algae Co., Ltd

Ozone Naturals

Nan Pao International Biotech. Co., Ltd.

EcoFuel Laboratories

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.

