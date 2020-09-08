The objective of this report is to describe the market trends and revenue forecasts for the medical plastics market for the next five years. The report focuses on defining and describing the key influencing factors for the growth of the market. It also offers an in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, key market players, and premium industry trends.

The report tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the medical plastics market. The scope of this report covers the medical plastics market by its major segments, which include the types, applications, and the major geographic regions.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

Thorough understanding of the dynamics influencing the various segments of this market

Detailed analysis of the regulatory environment impacting the growth of this market

Valuable insights into the key technological and market trends impacting this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

Rising need for medical devices with elevated shelf life, growing import and export of medical devices, and the demand for sterilized and disposable devices are the factors driving the medical plastics market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for lightweight and cost-effective devices and the rising use of prosthetics are expected to fuel the growth of medical plastics market further.

Moreover, the rising economies in the Asia-Pacific region and the increasing demand for the technologically advanced medical devices will provide growth opportunities for the medical plastics market.

However, stringent government laws and the high recall costs are some of the major restraints for the growth of this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the medical plastics market by the following segments:

Medical Plastics Market, by Types

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Engineering Plastics

Silicones

Other Types

Medical Plastics Market, by Applications

Catheters

Implants

Syringes

Diagnostic Instruments

Surgical Instruments

Medical Bags

Disposables

Dental Tools

Drug Delivery Devices

Other Applications

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the medical plastics market include:

Phillips-Medisize Corporation

Freudenberg Medical

Nolato AB

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Rochling Group

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

MedPlast

GW Plastics

