Dental Equipment Market is worth USD 6.90 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 9.04 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2016 to 2022.
The global dental equipment market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the dental equipment market.
KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:
Deeper understanding of the strategies adopted by the key players in this market to stay competitive
Granular analysis about the growth map of the market during the next five years
Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their market share
KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:
The increasing geriatric population leads to the age-related dental disorders, which is a primary driving factor for the dental equipment market.
Technological advancements in diagnostics and treatments, the growth in the field of cosmetic dentistry, the rising dental tourism, and the increasing disposal income are the key factors driving the market for dental equipment.
On the other hand, the factors such as the increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco consumption, and the prevalence of oral cancer will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.
However, the factors such as, the rise in the refurbished dental equipment, high costs of advanced dental equipment, high taxes, and demand for fluoridation are the major restraints for this market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the dental equipment market by the following segments:
Dental Equipment Market, by Product
Dental Laser
Soft Tissue Laser
Gas Laser
Solid State Laser
Diode Laser
All Tissue Laser
Dental Welding Laser
Dental Radiology Equipment
Extra Oral
Panoramic X-Ray Unit
Cephalometric X-Ray Unit
Intra Oral
PSP Systems
Digital Sensors
Systems & Parts
CAD/CAM
Full-in-lab
Chair Side Systems
Stand Alone
Cone Beam CT Systems
Instrument Delivery Systems
Others
Other Equipment
Hand Piece
Air Driven
Electric
Hybrid Air Electric
Chairs
Scaling Unit
Light Cure
Hygiene & Maintenance Devices
Laboratory Machines
Dental Equipment Market, by End-user
Hospitals & Clinics
Laboratories
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Dentsply Sirona
Danaher Corporation
Planmeca OY
Carestream Health
AMD Lasers
Biolase, Inc
Ivoclar Vivadent AG
