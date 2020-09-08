Dental Equipment Market is worth USD 6.90 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 9.04 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2016 to 2022.

The global dental equipment market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the dental equipment market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325607

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

Deeper understanding of the strategies adopted by the key players in this market to stay competitive

Granular analysis about the growth map of the market during the next five years

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their market share

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The increasing geriatric population leads to the age-related dental disorders, which is a primary driving factor for the dental equipment market.

Technological advancements in diagnostics and treatments, the growth in the field of cosmetic dentistry, the rising dental tourism, and the increasing disposal income are the key factors driving the market for dental equipment.

On the other hand, the factors such as the increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco consumption, and the prevalence of oral cancer will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the factors such as, the rise in the refurbished dental equipment, high costs of advanced dental equipment, high taxes, and demand for fluoridation are the major restraints for this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the dental equipment market by the following segments:

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325607

Dental Equipment Market, by Product

Dental Laser

Soft Tissue Laser

Gas Laser

Solid State Laser

Diode Laser

All Tissue Laser

Dental Welding Laser

Dental Radiology Equipment

Extra Oral

Panoramic X-Ray Unit

Cephalometric X-Ray Unit

Intra Oral

PSP Systems

Digital Sensors

Systems & Parts

CAD/CAM

Full-in-lab

Chair Side Systems

Stand Alone

Cone Beam CT Systems

Instrument Delivery Systems

Others

Other Equipment

Hand Piece

Air Driven

Electric

Hybrid Air Electric

Chairs

Scaling Unit

Light Cure

Hygiene & Maintenance Devices

Laboratory Machines

Dental Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Planmeca OY

Carestream Health

AMD Lasers

Biolase, Inc

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609