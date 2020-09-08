Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market worth USD 60.91 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 89.80 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2022.

The objective of this report is to describe the market trends and revenue forecasts for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market for the next five years. It focuses on defining and describing the key influencing factors for the growth of the market. It also offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, key market players, and premium industry trends.

The report tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by the key market players. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. The scope of this report covers the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by its major segments which include the types, formulations, and the major geographic regions.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT

Market size and forecast estimates for all type and formulation segment for all the years from 2014 to 2022

Market estimates for four geographic and twelve regional segments

In-depth analysis of all the market dynamics that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period

Granular understanding of the historical market trend and the resultant market forecast

Deeper understanding of the behavior of the key players in the market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Rapid increase in the healthcare spending is improving access to quality healthcare, which is driving the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Rising incidences of disease like diabetes and cancer are increasing the demand for therapeutic interventions, driving the market for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.

Rapidly aging population which is more susceptible to chronic diseases, is also one of the major growth drivers for this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

This report analyzes the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by the following segments:

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, by Types

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Finished Dosage Forms (FDF)

Intermediates

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, by Formulations

Solid Formulations

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Semi-solid Formulations

Ointments

Gels

Other Semi-solid Formulations

Liquid Formulations

Syrups

Suspension

Other Liquid Formulations

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Key players in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market include:

Aenova Holding GmbH

Baxter

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Catalent, Inc.

Hospira

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Patheron

Recipharm AB

