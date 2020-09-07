Global Asparaginase Market Size is USD 390.6 Million in 2020, with North America Asparaginase Revenue of USD 171.3 Million and Europe Asparaginase Revenue of USD 102.8 Million while APAC, LATAM, and MEA Asparaginase Market is valued at 117 Million USD

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the L-Asparaginase market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on L-Asparaginase Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the L-Asparaginase market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

By Source(L-Asparaginase from Escherichia coli,L-Asparaginase from Erwinia chrysanthemi,Pegylated) By Treatment(Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia(ALL),Acute myeloid leukemia(AML),Non-Hodgkins lymphoma)(Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Asparaginase is an enzyme that is isolated from different types of bacteria, such as Escherichia coli and Erwinia chrysanthemi. These enzymes act as a catalyst during the hydrolysis of l-asparagine, which reacts to form aspartic acid and ammonia as a byproduct. Asparaginase is mainly used in manufacturing medicine and finds application in the food manufacturing industry also.

There are three commercial formulations of asparaginase present in the market, namely E. coli-asparaginase, PEG-asparaginase, Erwinia-asparaginase. The efficacy of each of these formulations depends on the structure of the drug, the doses that are employed for the patients, and the immunology reaction developed through the production of antibodies.

In pharmaceuticals, asparaginase is widely used for treating cancer patients, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Asparagainese catalyzes asparagine in the cells to produce aspartate and ammonia, thus inhibiting the synthesis of protein and causing cancer cell death. Administration of asparaginase can be done in the form of intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intravenously.

In the food processing industry, this enzyme helps reduce the acrylamide content, which is present in baked and starchy food products. Acrylamide is carcinogenic in nature, which is found extensively in roasted potatoes, root vegetables, toasts, biscuits, cakes, and other food products.

Hypersensitive reactions such as allergies, pancreatitis, neurological problems such as seizure, confusion occur among patients due to the repeated use of L-ASP for cancer treatment. Newer methods of administration, such as encapsulation of asparaginase, is also expected to enhance the half-life of the drugs and increase their efficiency.

Growth Factors for Global Asparaginase Market

Asparaginase is helpful in combating diseases such as cancer by inhibiting the growth of cancer causing cells in the human body. L-asparagine present in leukemic cells is hydrolyzed by asparaginase into L-aspartic acid inhibiting protein synthesis and arresting the growth of the cancer cells. The use of asparaginase in treatment of cancer acts as the main factor that is expected to propel the growth of target market.

The use of asparaginase in food processing will be one of the main factors that is expected to propel the growth of the asparaginase market globally.

Toxicological studies conducted on the effectiveness of asparaginase as a food additive and the use of the enzyme food additive has shown that it doesnt negatively affect the health of the users. Hence governments in various nations have permitted the use of the enzyme for use in the food industry under permissible limits. This factor is also expected to propel the growth of global asparaginase market.

An increase in disposable income in several developing economies is expected to propel the demand for processed foods such as snacks, biscuits, and other starchy food products. This, in turn, affects the demand of asparaginase in food for preventing the formation of carcinogens.

An increase in health care expenditure in various countries and ongoing researches on the treatment of cancer patients also acts as one of the factors that are expected to positively affect the growth of the global asparaginase market.

COVID-19 Impact of Global Asparaginase Market

The onset of global pandemic COVID-19 has affected the supply chain of pharmaceutical companies all over the world. As major economies went on lockdown manufacturers, a huge gap between the supply and demand is generated, making it difficult for manufactures and distributors to manage the supply of medicines This is one of the main restraining factors that is expected to affect the growth of global asparaginase market.

Side-effects associated with the use of asparaginase involves hypersensitive reaction such as allergies, bleeding, strokes, bone marrow suppression, pancreatitis, neurological problems such as seizure, confusion, and others. These allergic reactions in the body occur due to the intake of asparaginase and are expected to act as yet another restraining factor that can affect the growth of asparaginase market globally.

Opportunities identified in Global Asparaginase Market

Increasing investment in the clinical trial involving the use of asparaginase to unlock potential benefits of using the enzyme for treatment or therapeutic purposes also acts as one of the major opportunities for newer players as well as existing players. Identifying new markets and potential use is expected to increase the market presence of companies in asparaginase market globally.

Identification of new alternative sources for the development of asparaginase and optimizing the method of drug administration among the patients is also expected to improve the treatment of cancer patients. This also acts as a major opportunity among the drug manufacturers to identify new sources of asparaginase for increasing the efficacy of the treatment.

Trends observed in the Global Asparaginase Market

Recent trends have shown that companies are strengthening their position in the market by mergers and acquisitions of companies with core competencies in specialty drug manufacturing. This approach is helpful for companies to improve their research and development and also access newer segments in the market



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc acquired specialty pharmaceutical company EUSA Pharma which has a product portfolio that includes Erwinaze„¢ used for treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia. This acquisition has provided Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc access to distribution channels present in US and EU, which will help them to increase their presence in those markets.

The new production process for the development of enzymes that is capable of treating cancer patients effectively and efficiently is being developed by various research organizations. The enzymes that are being developed are also aimed to improve the survival rate of cancer patients

Research institutes have developed nanoparticle enzyme encapsulation technology to inject L-asparaginase in the body of patients effectively and efficiently. This method ensures that the enzymes are effectively injected and remains in the body for a longer duration of time.

In recent years, certain companies are also entering into license agreements to develop enzymes that are long-lasting and project higher stability when used for the treatment of the patients.

Biopharmaceutical company Jazz Pharmaceuticals entered into a license agreement with XL-protein GmbH on the use of PASylation® Technology for developing ASNase, which are long-lasting and can be effectively used for treating patients.

Global Asparaginase Market Size Revenue 2014 vs 2020

Global Asparaginase Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison by Application (2014 Vs 2020) Application 2014 2020 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia 178.1 212.3 Acute Myeloid Leukemia 64.9 74.1 Non-Hodgkins lymphoma 97 104.2 Total 340 390.6 Global Asparaginase Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison by Application (2014 Vs 2020) Source 2014 2020 Escherichia Coli 192.8 225.6 Erwinia Chrysanthemi 97.9 111.6 Pegylated 49.3 53.4 Total 340 390.6 Global Asparaginase Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison by Region (2014 Vs 2020) Region 2014 2020 North America 147 172.2 Europe 91.7 103.8 Asia-Pacific 64.8 78.8 South America 19.2 21.5 MEA 15.4 16.2 Total 340.0 390.6

List of Asparaginase manufacturers covered:

Jinan Welcome Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin

Jinan Welcome Biochemical Pharmaceutical

GIHI

Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma

Liaoyuan Dikang

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

AlizÃ© Pharma II

ZHPHARMA

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Porton Biopharma

UNITED BIOTECH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

L-Asparaginase from Escherichia coli

L-Asparaginase from Erwinia chrysanthemi

Pegylated

Segment by Application

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL)

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Non-Hodgkins lymphoma

