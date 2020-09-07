Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate market.

India Partially Lifts Export Ban on Potential Coronavirus Treatment After Trump”s retaliation threat. India manufactures over 70% of the World”s Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate. 50% of the USA demand for Hydroxychloroquine is fulfilled by India.

Indian pharmaceutical companies are raising monthly production of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) four times to 40 metric tonnes (MT) by the end April and five to six times to over 70 metric tonnes (MT) by May 2020. The plan to step up production came after the Government of India indicated it will help countries in dire need of the drug to fight novel coronavirus. At peak capacity, companies would produce 350 million tablets of 200 mg dosage every month. India”s own requirement is unlikely to exceed 100 million tablets for which the government of India has already placed an order with Indian domestic manufacturers Zydus Cadila and Ipca Laboratories. Industry experts say 100 million tablets are good enough to treat 70 million people if required.

To continue producing at peak production capacity Indian Pharmaceuticals companies will need the intervention of the Indian government as the key active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) required to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate is supplied by China. Production has resumed in China, but Indian Pharmaceutical companies are already staring at increased bulk prices, fluctuating freight rates, and reduced frequency of cargo flights. Indian Pharma companies are in talks with the government to airlift API to active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) from China

Meanwhile, share prices of Zydis Cadila rallied 13% while Ipca Laboratories attained a lifetime high on the close of trading at NSE (National Stock Exchange India)

With US FDA approving Anti-Malarial Drugs Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine For Emergency Coronavirus Treatment, Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin are touted to be the miracle cure.

Health Experts estimate according to one projection, between 160 million and 214 million people in the US could be infected over the course of the epidemic. That could last months or even over a year, with infections concentrated in shorter periods. Jayaprakash Muliyil is one of Indias foremost epidemiologists estimates roughly 55% of India”s population can be infected with the deadly coronavirus. To the uninitiated, India has a population of 1.3 billion.

600mg of hydroxychloroquine daily along with Azithromycin for 5 days showed encouraging results. Despite its small sample size, the survey shows that hydroxychloroquine treatment is significantly associated with viral load reduction/disappearance in COVID-19 patients and its effect is reinforced by azithromycin.

With the USA stockpiling malaria medicine for treating COVID-19 patients, will other countries will also follow the lead and will India will able to fulfill the Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate demand?

This report studies the global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major hydroxychloroquine sulphate manufacturers covered in this report

Customized separate regional or country-level for Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate reports is available for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

100mg Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate

200mg Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Discoid Lupus Erythematosus

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Rheumatoid arthritis

COVID-19 / CORONA

Key Stakeholders

Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Manufacturers

Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

