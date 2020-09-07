Location-Based Entertainment Market 2020 – New Business Experts Ideas By HQSoftware, HTC, IMAX, Microsoft, Springboard VR, The VOID, Vicon Industries, VRstudios
Location-Based Entertainment Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.
Increasing investment in the international and domestic markets is precited to boost the market growth in the coming years. The amalgamation of virtual reality augmented reality, mixed reality, and other immersive technologies lead to more intuitive ways for location-based entertainment services.
Increasing consumer spending on video content, games, and end-uses associated with the sale of VR headsets are some of the major factors driving the market’s growth. Moreover, rising mass consumer adoption of VR, AR, and mixed reality entertainment services is anticipated to boost the market’s growth.
By Regions and Countries,
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major players in the global Location-Based Entertainment Market include
HQSoftware, HTC Corporation, IMAX Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Springboard VR, The VOID LLC, Vicon Industries, Inc, VRstudios
