Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Research Report 2019

Silicone Structural Glazing is the use of a silicone sealant for the structural transfer of loads from the glass to its perimeter support system and retention of the glass in the opening. The insulating glass used in structural glazing must be silicone units.

In 2017, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global silicone structural glazing market. As the market for silicone structural glazing in developed countries is maturing, markets in developing countries such as China and India are projected to grow at the highest rates from 2018 to 2023. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR compared to those of other region-level markets, owing to an increase in usage of silicone structural glazing in end-use sectors such as commercial, public, and residential buildings. China is projected to be the fastest-growing country-level market in the region for the silicone structural glazing market. The growth of the building and construction industry, coupled with the rising need for green buildings has resulted in the rise in demand for silicone structural glazing in the region.

The global Silicone Structural Glazing market is valued at 23000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 45400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Segment by Type

By Type

Four-sided structural

Two-sided structural

Slope

Stepped glass

U-shaped

Total vision systems

By Material

Aluminum structural framing

Glass panel

Silicone sealant

EPDM

Segment by Application

Commercial

Public

Residential

Table of Contents

